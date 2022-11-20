Well. 1 Volleyball defeats Baylor to win Big 12 Championship

Next Match: at West Virginia 11/23/2022 | 1 p.m. CT BIG 12 NOW ON ESPN+ Nov. 23 (Wed) / 1 pm CT at West Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball beat No. 15 Baylor, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, to clinch the Outright Big 12 Championship on Saturday at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (22-1, 14-1) won their sixth-consecutive Big 12 Championship while playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,648. The sellout was the eighth-consecutive at Gregory Gym and the 10thth overall this season.

The match also marked the final home regular season match for Seniors Jenna Ewert Saige Ka’aha’aina Torres, Zoe Fleck , Kayla Caffey and Logan Eggleston .

Eggleston had 14 kills, including the final point of the match, and hit .321 with two blocks, two service aces and two digs.

Madisen Skinner led Texas with 16 kills and added eight digs, one assist and one block. Molly Phillips had a huge night with 14 kills, while hitting .414 in the match.

Things O’Neal finished with nine kills and led the Longhorns with five blocks, while adding five digs and two service aces.

Ka’aha’aina-Torres had 47 assists, eight digs, four kills, three blocks and one ace. Fleck led the Longhorns with 11 digs to go with six assists and one ace.

Baylor started fast in the first set, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before the Longhorns settled in and tied it up 3-3. Texas had five service aces in the first set, including two each by Eggleston and O’Neal. The set was tied up 17-17 before the Longhorns finished on an 8-2 run to take it 25-19.

The Bears tied the match with a 25-19 win in the second set, as they hit .343 and held Texas to a .167 hitting percentage. Texas trailed most of the set with the exception of ties at 11-all and 13-all.

Texas rallied from down 22-19 in the third set to win it 25-23, using a 4-0 run to finish the set. The Longhorns hit .353 and got four kills from Eggleston, including two huge kills late.

The fourth set went back-and-forth until the end, with Texas closing out the match 25-23. The teams were tied at 12-all before the Longhorns used a 3-0 run to go up 15-12. Baylor came right back with an 8-1 run to take a 20-16 lead in the set. The Longhorns then had a run of their own, 6-1 to retake the lead 22-21. Baylor tied it 22-22 before Texas closed it out.

The Longhorns will close out the regular season at West Virginia on Wednesday at 1 pm CT.