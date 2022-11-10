Well. 1 Volleyball announces 2023 signing class

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball and head coach Jerritt Elliott announced the signing of three student-athletes to National Letters of Intent in the class of 2023.

The Longhorns will be adding middle blocker Nya Bunton, outside hitters Jordyn Byrd and Sydney Helmers, setter Ella Swindle and right side Auburn Tomkinson.

“As a whole, this class is exciting and probably our most physical class that we’ve brought in,” Elliott said. “The development potential is there and they have the opportunity to become elite volleyball players. “We have three players that are coming early and we’re super excited about that with Sydney, Ella and Jordyn. That will give them an opportunity to get into our strength and conditioning, to start understanding our systems and maybe play a little beach and have some fun with our team.”

Nya Bunton | MB | 6-3 | Louisville, Ky. | duPont Manual High School

QUOTES FROM COACH ELLIOTT

“Nya was the top middle Blocker in the class and we are super excited to have her. She’s very family oriented, a great person and a team player. She’s been part of Team USA for the last few years and won a gold medal. She has so many great skillsets and will be able to continue the great tradition of middle blockers that have come through this program.”

PRIOR TO TEXAS

All-State player for head Coach Richard Weaver at duPont Manual High School…named 2022 Ms. Kentucky Volleyball…2022 AVCA First Team All-American…first team All-State in 2021 and 2022, second team All-State in 2020…ranked as the No. 9 player in the class by PrepVolleyball…named duPont Manual team MVP in 2020-22…member of USA U-19 National Team that won gold at 2022 Pan American Cup…named to JVA All-National Team in 2020-22…Under Armor Next All-America Team Invite in 2022…invited to USA U-18 National Training Team in 2021…AAU Jr. National Championships 14 Open Champion and team MVP in 2019.

PERSONAL

Daughter of BJ and Quita Bunton…has one sister, Emerie…father, BJ played basketball at UCSB (1995-98), grandfather Bill Bunton played basketball at Louisville.

WHY TEXAS?

“Texas has a rich winning program and is known for leading players in my position (Middle Blocker) to their goals of playing for the national team. I love the coaching staff and players, they are all so welcoming as well as competitive and I know they will all make me better. Overall I’m excited to be a part of this culture and environment that I know I will grow in.”

Jordyn Byrd | OH | 6-4 | Bradenton, Florida | Cardinal Mooney Catholic

QUOTES FROM COACH ELLIOTT

“Jordyn is a really physical player out of Florida that played multiple positions growing up. We’re excited about where she is as an athlete and we think she has the Capability of being the kind of a player that has the tools to take over matches .”

PRIOR TO TEXAS

Four-year starter and four-time All-State player for head Coach Chad Davis at Cardinal Mooney High School…2021-22 Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year…member of 3A State Championship team in 2019…named a Max Preps All-American in 2021…Herald-Tribune Preps Player of the Year in 2021…USA National Development Team Member in 2021-22…named Offensive MVP in 2021-22…also SAIC State Champion on the beach volleyball team…member of basketball team and team MVP in 2019-20…helped lead the team to back-to-back 3A state runner-up finishes…played softball as well.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Doug and Angie Byrd…has two brothers, Jalen and Jamar…father, Doug, played basketball at Seward County CC (1997-98) and Friends University (1999-2001)…mother, Angie, played volleyball at Seward County CC ( 1998-99) and North Alabama (2000-02).

WHY TEXAS?

“Texas has an awesome environment, with a rich winning tradition and I could see myself being there. The team, coaches, and staff members associated with Texas Volleyball were very welcoming. It just felt like home.”

Sydney Helmers | OH | 6-4 | Louisville, Ky. | Assumption High School

QUOTES FROM COACH ELLIOTT

“Sydney is another physical outside hitter that has a lot of great skillsets. We feel that she has the skills to be one of the premier outside hitters in the country. We’re excited about her range, her size, her physicality and the things that she brings to the table.”

PRIOR TO TEXAS

Three-year starter at Assumption High School in Louisville…Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association (KVCA) First Team All-State in 2019, 2020, 2021…First Team Academic All-State in 2021…named the 2021 Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Region 7 player of the Year…named to the KHSAA Region 7 All-Tournament Team in 2020 and 2021…named to JVA All-National Team class of 2023…AVCA Phenom List in 2020, 2021 and 2022…member of the 2019 AAU All- American Team.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Andrew and Linda Helmers…has one sister, Emily…father, Andrew, played basketball at Thomas Moore College…mother, Linda, was a track and field athlete at Kentucky.

WHY TEXAS?

“The University and the coaching staff’s core values ​​and vision aligned with everything that I was looking for in a school. When I visited campus for the first time, I had the feeling that I walked into a big family where everyone supports each other. The fact that the school, coaches and players all worked towards the common goal of being their best, is what really made me choose Texas.”

Ella Swindle | S| 6-3 | Columbia, Mo. | Rock Bridge High School

QUOTES FROM COACH ELLIOTT

“Ella is an elite setter. Not only with the physical components and the technical components, but from the mindset. She’s someone that is super driven and is a very team-oriented player. We’re excited to bring that kind of person, with the qualities that she has on and off the court into our program.”

PRIOR TO TEXAS

Four-year starter and All-State setter for head Coach Trevor Koelling at Rock Bridge High School…2021-22 Gatorade Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year…named a 2022 Under Armor All-American…2022 AVCA First Team All-American…AVCA Best & Brightest First Team in 2022…participated in 2022 Missouri/Kansas Challenge All-Star game…VolleyballMag All-America Honorable mention in 2022…named the All-Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021…Rock Bridge High School record holder in assists, blocks and aces…notched more than 3,000 career assists, putting her in the top five in the state of Missouri all-time…named All-State, Academic All-State, All-District and All-Conference in 2019-21… competed for USA Volleyball U-21 National Training Team in 2022… USA Youth National Training team in 2021…member of the USA Youth National Team in 2020.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Jason and Sarah Swindle…has two siblings, Claire and JP…sister, Claire, is a student at SMU…grandfather, Skip Grossnickle, played football at Missouri (1964-67) and is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame …uncle, Don Walsworth, golfed at Stanford (1982-86).

WHY TEXAS?

“I chose Texas because it offers everything that I was looking for in a program. It offers rigorous competition on the court and in the classroom, has a family-like culture, and countless opportunities for me to grow as an individual. I don’ t have to sacrifice anything to attend The University of Texas.”

Auburn Tomkinson | RS | 6-5 | Carlsbad, Calif. | Carlsbad High School

QUOTES FROM COACH ELLIOTT

“Auburn is an elite Blocker for the age she’s at right now. She’s a player that’s going to continue to get Stronger but is a left-handed hitter that can bring some different looks for opponents and we’re excited about her growth and development. “

PRIOR TO TEXAS

Three-year starter for head Coach Rylee Arispe at Carlsbad High School…2022 AVCA High School All-Region…2022 AVCA Third Team All-American…named to the 2022 AVCA Best & Brightest first team…participated in the USA Volleyball NTDP Training Series (2021-22)…2022 AVCA All-American watch list…2022 Prep Volelyball GJNC All-Tournament Honorable Mention…2022 Big South Qualifier All-Tournament Team and Las Vegas Red Rock Rave Qualifier All-Tournament Team…First team All-Coastal League 2021…Second team All-CIF-SDS 2021…also competed in the high jump for the track and field team.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Kristin and Andy Tomkinson…has one brother, Parker…mother played volleyball at William & Mary (1995-96), UCSB (1997) and Cal Lutheran (1998) and professionally for TI-Volley Australia (2000-01)…father played volleyball at UCSB (1996-2000) and professionally for Volleyball Team Tirol (2000-01).

WHY TEXAS?

“I chose Texas due to the culture of excellence, family atmosphere, and unmatched combination of athletics and academics.”