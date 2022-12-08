Well. 1 Texas Volleyball Beats No. 16 Marquette to Advance to NCAA Regional Final

AUSTIN, Texas – Well. 1 Texas Volleyball beat No. 16 Marquette, 25-14, 25-13, 19-25, 25-17, in the NCAA Regional Semifinal on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Gregory Gym.

The Longhorns (25-1) will host No. 10 Ohio State in the NCAA Regional Final on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 pm This will be the program’s 16th Elite Eight appearance in the last 17 seasons.

Texas finished with 15 blocks and held the Golden Eagles to just a .098 hitting percentage. The Longhorns hit .343 and were tough from the service line with 10 aces.

Logan Eggleston put together a great all-around match with 15 kills, nine digs, four blocks, three assists and three service aces. With her three aces, she tied the Big 12 record for career aces with 205.

Things O’Neal led the Longhorns with eight total blocks, including one solo, and finished with nine kills. Madisen Skinner was second on the team with 11 kills, hitting .381, and finished five blocks.

Molly Phillips added eight Kills with three blocks and Bella Bergmark chipped in four blocks and three kills.

Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres dished out 36 assists and had six digs, two blocks, two aces and two kills.

Zoe Fleck anchored the back line with 14 digs, five assists and three aces.

Texas jumped out to a huge lead to start the match, going up 7-0 and then leading 15-2 in the first set. The Longhorns cruised to a 25-14 win in the first set, led by Eggleston with six kills and two service aces.

The Longhorns then rolled to another big win, 25-13 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Marquette cut the Longhorns’ lead to 11-8 before Texas rattled off an 8-0 run to jump out to a huge 19-8 lead.

Marquette took the third set, leading almost from start to finish and winning it 25-19. The Longhorns were held to just a .250 hitting percentage in the set.

Texas bounced back in the fourth set, taking it 25-17 to close out the match and advance to the Regional Final.

Baylor fell in three sets to Louisville in BU’s fourth-straight Sweet 16 berth.