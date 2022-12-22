Well. 1 SuperDraft pick Hamady Diop “just grateful” to join friends at Charlotte FC

Diop said he followed Charlotte’s 2022 expansion season closely as the club embarked on a successful Inaugural MLS campaign, which saw them set the single-game MLS attendance record in their home opener at Bank of America Stadium and come within six points of an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

He’ll also be reunited with former Clemson teammate and Charlotte goalkeeper George Marks, who was selected with the No. 57 overall pick in last year’s SuperDraft.

“I’ve been following them pretty close, honestly,” Diop said. “I have friends playing there, obviously George is playing there. I followed up close and they were super close to making it to the playoffs. Two more wins they would make it, so it’s super great for a first year. We haven’t see that in a while.

“I’m just grateful they picked me. I’m looking forward to growing as a person, as a player and competing every day.”

In terms of skillset, Diop made his name at Clemson as a versatile defender who helped anchor the Tigers’ suffocating, title-winning defense. While his first-choice position is center back, Diop said he can also play out wide and prides himself on being a defender able to contribute on the scoresheet.

“As a player, I’m someone who really loves winning. I hate losing more, but I’ll do anything to win,” he said. “I like playing out of the back, playing center back, playing left back. I love going forward as well, scoring goals. I think they know already [what I can bring] because they picked me 1, so they expect a lot from me and I’m super excited to give them their reward.”