Well. 1 Sioux Falls Washington sweeps Mitchell volleyball – Mitchell Republic

SIOUX FALLS — It was tough sledding all night for Mitchell Kernel volleyball against Sioux Falls Washington on Monday night.

The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Class AA volleyball, led decisively all night and picked up a sweep over the Kernels in non-conference volleyball action. Set scores were 25-13, 25-7 and 25-14.

“Washington looked like the No. 1 team tonight,” Mitchell Coach Deb Thill said. “They have a lot of weapons and they were in system. We struggled when we weren’t system and they had moments where they overpowered us.”

Lizzie Tyler had eight kills and five digs for the Kernels, with six assists from Addie Siemsen and five from Jurzee Gregg. Paige Guthmiller had six digs, as well. As a team, Mitchell had 13 return errors in the match and had a season-low 13 kills in the contest.

The rare Monday night match was a make-up match from earlier in the season when Washington delayed the match due to construction projects at the school. The Warriors (9-1) are back in action against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday at home.

“We just have to keep working,” Thill said. “We have a great group of kids and they’re working really hard and we’re going to see that continue to show up on the court because we’ve got a lot of matches still to play.”

Mitchell (5-11) will head west for a pair of matches this week, taking on Rapid City Stevens on Friday, Oct. 7 and against Rapid City Central on Saturday, Oct. 8.

“It will be good to get away and bond as a team,” Thill said last week. “It’s always something we look forward to and it’s something the kids enjoy for the chance to compete and hang out together.”