Well. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball Picks up 1st win, beats Patrick School (PHOTOS)

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako led Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the. NJ.com Top 20, to his first win of the season, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds in a 54-46 win over The Patrick School at Rutgers. It was the first game in New Jersey for Mgbako since transferring from Gill St. Bernard’s.

Roselle Catholic made a trip to the Bahamas to start the season and its first three games overall saw it play an intense schedule that included games against Duncanville (TX), Sunrise Christian (KS) and Gonzaga (DC). That series of games against nationally-ranked opponents led to an 0-3 start to the winter.

Last year’s Tournament of Champions Winner is in the win column now though.

Mgbako is a 5-star Talent and one of the most Athletic players in the state. They put that on full display on Thursday at The Battle showcase. The senior was the best player on the floor and showed off his full Offensive arsenal, going down low and pulling back and hitting shots from 3-point range.

Elizabeth transfer Sebastian Robinson played a leading role as well with 10 points.

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher finished with eight points, six rebounds and five assists.

Roselle Catholic transfer Jaiden Glover was a bright spot for The Patrick School. The junior ended the night with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Glover helped keep the game close, especially in the fourth quarter when he hit a deep ball to make it a four-point game.

That shot was followed by a 7-0 run for Roselle Catholic though. The Lions trailed early in the second quarter, but once Roselle Catholic took the lead midway through that period, it controlled the game.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Brandon Gould can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonGouldHS.