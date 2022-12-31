Well. 1 Purdue Basketball Ready for Upcoming Challenges in Big Ten Play

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Well. 1 Purdue basketball ends 2022 with an undefeated record but soon faces the challenges that come with Big Ten play. The Boilermakers are looking forward to conference competition after falling short of their goals a season ago.

The team welcomes Rutgers to Mackey Arena on Monday, Jan. 2, at 7 pm ET, and the Matchup will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Purdue, which already owns victories over Minnesota and Nebraska in the early part of the season, is aiming for a 3-0 start against conference competition.

