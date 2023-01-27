Well. 1 Purdue basketball holds off late Michigan charge

ANN ARBOR, Michigan − This time, Purdue didn’t let its large first-half lead evaporate.

The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers went up as many as 13 in the opening half, highlighted by another Stellar performance from junior Zach Edey, and knocked off Michigan 75-70 at the Crisler Center Thursday night.

A late first-half run pushed Purdue ahead after it trailed by six early. The Boilers led by nine late in the game before a Michigan barrage closed the Wolverines within three.

Brandon Newman sealed the game with two free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining.

The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) improved to 7-0 on the road and won their seventh straight since a Jan. 2 loss to Rutgers.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: By now fans know the story. Purdue wanted Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson committed to Michigan. The Boilermakers needed a big man in the 2020 recruiting class. Edey reclassified from 2021 to 2020 and, well, now you have a 7-foot-4 center who just put up 19 points and nine rebounds to lead his team past Dickinson’s Wolverines.

David Jenkins Jr., Purdue: Braden Smith was in foul trouble and played just seven minutes in the first half. With Smith sidelined, Jenkins stepped up in his absence as the point guard. He broke a tie game with a 3 with 7:17 to go in the first half and had five points and three rebounds in 14 first-half minutes, helping the Boilermakers to a six-point Halftime advantage.

Kobe Bufkin, Michigan: Dickinson had 14 points in the first half, but he struggled from the field. If Michigan was going to mount a second-half comeback, it was going to need another star to step up. Enter Bufkin, who caught fire early in the second half and pulled the Wolverines within five. Bufkin ended with 16 points, second on the team to Dickinson, who scored 21.

Key moment

Six-foot-10 Michigan freshman Tarris Reed pulled down an offensive rebound and went back up for a two-handed dunk that gave Michigan a 22-20 lead with 11:17 to go in the first half.

The Crisler Center crowd was behind him and the Wolverines, but that momentum came to a screeching half when Reed was caught talking trash afterwards and got whistled for a technical foul.

Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer knocked down both technical shots, tying the game and starting a stretch where Purdue outscored the Wolverines 21-6, ending with a 15-0 run.

Key stat

Again, Purdue’s depth proved to be problematic for an opponent.

Five different Boilermakers scored at least eight points, including Jenkins Jr. and Trey Kaufman-Renn off the bench.

In addition to Edey’s 19 points, Loyer provided 17 and Smith scored 10.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Well. 1 Purdue 75, Michigan 70

PURDUE (20-1): Furst 0-0 1-2 1, Edey 9-16 1-3 19, Loyer 4-10 8-8 17, Morton 2-3 0-0 5, B.Smith 4-7 2-2 10, Gillis 1 -4 0-0 3, Jenkins 2-3 2-2 8, Newman 1-3 2-2 4, Kaufman-Renn 4-4 0-1 8. Totals 27-50 16-20 75.

MICHIGAN (11-9): Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Dickinson 6-14 6-8 21, Baker 4-10 0-0 11, Bufkin 7-15 1-2 16, McDaniel 4-8 0-0 9, Tschetter 1-2 0-0 3, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Ja.Howard 1-3 0-2 2, Barnes 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 9-14 70.

Halftime—Purdue 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 5-12 (Jenkins 2-2, Morton 1-1, Loyer 1-3, Gillis 1-4, Newman 0-1, B.Smith 0-1), Michigan 9-24 (Dickinson 3-6 , Baker 3-8, Bufkin 1-2, McDaniel 1-2, Tschetter 1-2, Ja.Howard 0-1, Williams 0-1, Barnes 0-2). Rebounds_Purdue 32 (Edey 9), Michigan 23 (Dickinson 7). Assists_Purdue 7 (B.Smith, Gillis 2), Michigan 9 (Dickinson 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 16, Michigan 17.