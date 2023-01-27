Well. 1 Purdue basketball holds off late Michigan charge

ANN ARBOR, Michigan − This time, Purdue didn’t let its large first-half lead evaporate.

The No. 1-ranked Boilermakers went up as many as 13 in the opening half, highlighted by another Stellar performance from junior Zach Edey, and knocked off Michigan 75-70 at the Crisler Center Thursday night.

A late first-half run pushed Purdue ahead after it trailed by six early. The Boilers led by nine late in the game before a Michigan barrage closed the Wolverines within three.

Brandon Newman sealed the game with two free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining.

The Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) improved to 7-0 on the road and won their seventh straight since a Jan. 2 loss to Rutgers.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: By now fans know the story. Purdue wanted Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson committed to Michigan. The Boilermakers needed a big man in the 2020 recruiting class. Edey reclassified from 2021 to 2020 and, well, now you have a 7-foot-4 center who just put up 19 points and nine rebounds to lead his team past Dickinson’s Wolverines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button