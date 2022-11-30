Well. 1 Perry holds off No. 2 Liberty in boys basketball game

After going 4-0 last week in Gilbert at the Welcome to the Jungle Thanksgiving basketball tournament and barely breaking a sweat, top-ranked Gilbert Perry wondered how well-conditioned it would be for Tuesday’s Showdown at No. 2 Peoria Liberty.

Liberty never allowed Perry Coach Sam Duane Jr., to rest his starters, including the big two of 5-stars Cody Williams and Koa Peat, but the top-ranked Pumas persevered and prevailed 93-79, pulling away down the stretch inside a packed gym.

“I thought we got tired at times as we hadn’t been pushed to play a full game yet this season,” Duane said. “The key I felt was that we held our composure and we answered each time they made a run at us.”

Perry (5-0), ranked among the top 25 teams in the Nation by MaxPreps, outscored its first four opponents by an average score of 79-42.

