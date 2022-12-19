Well. 1 is hip stretching
It’s been another incredible year in the game of golf, and as 2022 draws to a close, we’re taking a look back at the stories you felt were the most important — at least those you felt the need to click on.
For the final week of the year, we’ll offer up a snapshot of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections — including travel, the PGA and LPGA tours, instruction and equipment.
In what’s becoming a tradition we’ll start with fitness, which is headed up by our guru, Averee Dovsek.
Without further ado, here are the top 10 fitness posts of the year, as Clicked on by you, our readers:
Ever lost your balance after making a golf swing? Make a subtle recovery step hoping your playing partners didn’t notice?
We’ve all been there. The solution to that problem awaits you in the gym.
Here’s a look at the tip.
Many Amateur Golfers get to the range and just start hitting balls, or drive up to the first tee and fire away.
For better results, stretching before golf will go a long way.
Click here as Averee explains.
Averee sat down with Justin Leonard on Instagram Live to chat with him about his golf fitness, The Presidents Cup and his plans on the Champions Tour.
Watch the interview here.
Length off the tee is as important as it’s ever been in golf, and gaining distance starts in the gym.
Averee and Steve demonstrate a bent-over dumbbell row. This exercise is great for building upper body strength, which in turn will result in more speed in your golf swing and longer drives.
Jason Kokrak admitted to Averee that he fell out of the workout routine a few years back, but he now insists that cardio and stretching have helped him climb up the rankings and stay consistent.
As part of a new partnership, Kokrak said his strength off the tee comes from his 6-foot-4 stature, not powerlifting.
See what else Kokrak had to say.
Staying committed in the gym is key if you want to become a better golfer. However, making sure that the exercises you’re doing are golf-specific may be even more important.
Averee has an exercise to increase strength and mobility in the golf swing.
The single-arm cable pull and Twist mimics the movement you make in the backswing, making it a perfect addition to your gym routine.
If you’re not using the ground throughout your golf swing, or if you’re not transferring your weight correctly, you’re leaving a lot of distance on the bone.
And everyone wants to hit it farther, right?
Averee has a drill to increase your abductor strength.
For many Amateur golfers, making a full turn starts with opening up your hips, allowing your weight to transfer to your right side (if you’re a right-handed golfer). However, many Golfers lack hip mobility.
Averee offers up a great stretch to increase your hip mobility.
This will, among other things, help increase speed in the golf swing, resulting in more distance — and who doesn’t want more distance?
