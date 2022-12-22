Well. 1 is about tee height
After an incredible year, we’ve been looking through the numbers and tallying up which stories drew your attention during the year.
We decided to share the findings with you, our loyal and wonderful readers, so we can reminisce together.
For the final 10 days of 2022, we’re offering up a snapshot of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including travel, the PGA and LPGA tours, instruction and Amateur golf.
Today we’re talking instruction, which is led by Steve Scott, who has worn many hats, including founder of the Silver Club Golfing Society and PGA Tour Live analyst.
Steve is joined on occasion by our Averee Dovsek in these, the top 10 instruction posts of the year, as Clicked on by you, our readers:
If you’ve ever hit a chip shot fat, you might want to stick around for this one.
Scott joins Dovsek to demonstrate how using a less-lofted club around the greens can help you get up and down more often.
Here’s the tip.
It’s easy to overcomplicate golf, and most of the time going back to the basics is the easiest way to lower your scores, especially around the greens where most amateurs can pile on the strokes.
If you’re one to open up the face and consistently try the Hero flop shot, this video is going to be perfect for you.
The dreaded three-putt. Every amateur golfer knows about that one.
Not sure there’s anything worse than leaving yourself a long birdie putt and walking off the green with a bogey.
The key is confidence. If you step to the first green worrying about making three-foot putts, you’re in for a long day. This drill will help build confidence.
Swaying off the golf ball during your swing can cause several problems throughout your move. Especially hitting the dreaded chunk shot.
Steve has a great drill to keep you centered over the golf ball, and all you need is an alignment stick.
It’s incredibly important to be comfortable over the golf ball to hit quality shots, and that all starts with setting up to the ball correctly.
If you feel uncomfortable before you hit the shot, it’s probably because you’re doing something wrong in setup.
Allowing the club to fall in front of you will eliminate reaching for the ball or having your arms too close to your body.
Many golfers struggle with putting, and often times this can be resolved with proper ball alignment in the setup. It’s common to think that the putting stroke is the root of the problem, but where you are striking the ball in the stance can really shake up your putting.
A simple tip could help position your golf ball properly in your stance. This will keep you from hitting behind it or chasing the ball and keeping your club face square.
Most golfers are on the hunt to gain more clubhead speed. We know that increased clubhead speed generally means more distance on the course — and who doesn’t want to hit it farther? There are a lot of key components to hitting bombs, but your hands, arms and wrists do the majority of the work.
To improve and increase your clubhead speed when practicing for competitions and in her improvement season, it’s all about repetitions and building confidence.
All great shots start with the proper setup. If you’re stepping to the ball incorrectly, it’ll be difficult to yield a good result.
Depending on what club you’re using, you’ll have to put the ball in a different place in your stance. A general tip — the Shorter the club, the further back in the stance it should go.
Here’s more help.
Teeing up the golf ball is something Amateur Golfers do mindlessly. Put the tee in the ground, put the golf ball on top and fire away. However, if your tee height doesn’t match the type of shot you’re trying to hit, be prepared to lose a lot of golf balls.
Always have a plan in mind before sticking the tee in the ground.
.