Well. 1 girls basketball player in the Nation Picks USC

It’s been a great recruiting week for USC, which has gotten commitments from the country’s top girl’s and boy’s basketball recruits.

On Tuesday, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) Senior Judea “Juju” Watkins announced on ESPN that she’ll be playing collegiate hoops for USC.

Juju Watkins Picks USC pic.twitter.com/n0UFNoxqdh — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) November 15, 2022

She reportedly picked USC over South Carolina and Stanford. And her new teammates at USC were thrilled at the news:

The moment the Squad found out @Jujubballin was joining our family! ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/zyQOfZ5fiE — USC Women’s Basketball (@USCWBB) November 15, 2022

Watkins is a five-star guard with great size (6-foot-2) and athleticism who can score at all three levels and fill up the stat sheet in every way imaginable. She averaged 24.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game last season, leading her team to a 30-2 record. For her efforts, she was named the top player in California.

More Stories:

Duncanville boys basketball team opts out of ’22 postseason play

Watch: 4-star girls forward Toby Fournier adds another dunk to highlight reel

Several elite HS basketball players joined the Jr. NBA leadership program

Related