Well. 1 defense led by Bosa, Warner, Hufanga may swing NFL Outlook

The 2022 49ers’ blueprint is established: This is a defense-first team.

And for the first time in more than a decade, that might be the right model for winning in the NFL.

Per a league study, after three weeks, NFL scoring was down nearly a touchdown per game — the lowest output since 2010. Anecdotally, Week 4 didn’t do much to change the paradigm.

The cause of the downturn is easy to spot: After years of unfettered passing growth and increasing points, advanced metrics show that offensive success through the air is marginal in 2022.

What’s changed?

Defenses might have finally figured things out.

