Well. 1 Boilers pull away in Palestra

PHILADELPHIA – Purdue put together a strong second half on both ends of the floor.

For 20 minutes, it was Penn State and fifth-year senior Jalen Pickett torching Purdue’s defense.

That shifted in the second half with the No. 1 Boilermakers holding Penn State to just 36.7 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes and overcoming a six-point Halftime deficit to beat the Nittany Lions 76-63 at famed The Palestra on the Penn University campus.

3 stars

Zach Edey, Purdue: This has been a recurring theme, so much so that his 16 points and 11 rebounds against Ohio State on Thursday wasn’t as applauded as it should have been. Purdue Coach Matt Painter said earlier this season he doesn’t take having Edey on his roster for granted. On Sunday, the 7-foot-4 center showed why with 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

