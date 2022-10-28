Well. 1 Assumption wins Seventh Region tournament

Well. 1 Assumption (32-7) clinched its spot in the KHSAA state volleyball tournament after sweeping Manual 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-21) in the Seventh Region Championship game at Seneca High School on Thursday. The Rockets will host Third Region Champion Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the state tournament at 7 pm Monday.

Check out three takeaways from the Rockets’ Championship win:

Surviving Nya Bunton

Assumption head Coach Ron Kordes warned the Rockets that Manual’s Nya Bunton would be tough to stop and she proved him right all night. The Texas commit shined in her final high school game and kept the Crimsons competitive throughout.

“We talked before the beginning of the match about keeping our composure and understanding that Nya was going to get her points,” Kordes said. “I mean, when she’s Flying over top of everybody, you’re not going to stop her. We just wanted to try to keep her under control a little bit.”

