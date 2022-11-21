Weldon Valley, Prairie volleyball earn all-conference honors – The Fort Morgan Times

The volleyball season may have come to an end, but local athletes continue to be recognized

for their accomplishments during the regular season and beyond.

Weldon Valley’s season came to an end when the Warriors headed to No. 3 McClave for its

regional tournament, which also Featured No. 14 Springfield. The 22nd-seeded Warriors opened

the tournament with a 3-0 loss to the Cardinals, all but guaranteeing their season wouldn’t make

it past that day.

They ended their year on a high note, however, by stunning Springfield with a 3-2 final score.

Following the conclusion of their season, during which they earned an 11-14 record, they found

out that Aeriel Mese and Jaci Sanders earned all-conference Nods and Nicole Anderson made

Honorable mention in the 1A North Central League.

Mese, a senior, led her team with 66 kills and 18 digs through 22 sets. Sanders, a junior,

dominated at setter with 229 assists while adding 10 digs and seven blocks. Sophomore

Anderson racked up 60 kills, 13 aces and 16 digs.

Prairie, likewise, earned its way into a tough regional at No. 7 Simla, but the Mustangs couldn’t

Escape with a win. They finished their year with a 12-12 record and won all-conference Nods for

four of their ladies in the same league as Weldon Valley.

Kendra Sutter, Alliyah Nelson and Savanah Mertens all received first-team honors and Kaitlyn

Sutter added her name to the Honorable mention list.

Sophomore Kendra Sutter led the way with 53 kills and 68 digs through 25 sets. Senior Nelson

added 102 digs and 12 aces as a sophomore Mertens contributed 76 assists. Senior Kaitlyn

Sutter rounded out the all-conference effort for the Mustangs with 49 assists, 27 digs and 11

kills.

Both teams will return most of the all-conference Talent it put on the floor this year, meaning

they’ll be a year older and wiser when they return to action next fall.