Welcome winter weather curtails Weekly golf news

The rain which, we need so badly, has put the brakes on local golf competitions, but a few groups managed to hit the links. Some of us have taken to raking leaves as a substitute for our regular golf outings, but out of necessity, not for enjoyment — just saying.

Canyon Oaks Country Club

The Canyon Oaks Women’s Golf Club dodged the rain last week and were able to play its regularly scheduled weekly outing. The game was “Blind Nine,” in which the golf shop staff arbitrarily picked nine holes to count for the game score.

Shelley Carney had a good day and was both low Gross and low net, (81/71). Game: 1, obviously, Carney, 35; 2, Cathy Edgar, 36.5; 3, Vickie Spells, 38; 4, Nancy Dooly, 38.5. Closest to pin is No. 11: 1, Spelled; 2, Edgar; 3, Carney.

Bidwell Park Golf Course

The Bidwell Park Women’s Golf Club limited its members to four Clubs and a putter for its Weekly game. The scores were a little higher than normal, but not by much.

First flight low gross: Kelly MacKinnon, 91. Low net: Cindy Bell, 74. Second flight low gross: Barbara Albers, 103. Low net: Cheryl Vermillion, 77. Third flight low gross: Sue Blizman, 111. Low net: 1 , Eileen Brownell, 76; 2, Dana Cooper, 79. Closest to pin is No. 2: 1, MacKinnon; 2, Albers.