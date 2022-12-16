Welcome back to the ‘real’ 15th Termonfeckin GOAL Mile

Leaving the last few years of disruption in the rear view mirror, make sure to don your woolly jumper and tie up your Trainers for the return of the annual Termonfeckin GOAL Mile in its purest form!

starting at 11am on Stephen’s Day, at the usual spot in front of the Fechin’s GAA clubhouse at Beaulieu, this is bound to be a bumper return to form for the popular event after a few virtual years.

This is a great family occasion in the wake of Christmas over-indulgence, and everyone can walk, jog, run or even crawl their way around the track, for just one mile, in a good cause!

This is the 15thth year the event has taken place in the Termonfeckin community, but for 40 years, the GOAL Mile Nationwide has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile to raise funds for GOAL at Christmas, bringing people together in their communities to support GOAL’s Humanitarian work in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The first GOAL Mile took place in 1982 when the Chairperson and international athlete, the late Noel Carroll, asked local people and their families to run a mile at The Phoenix Park on Christmas morning for GOAL.

Much to everyone’s delight, more than 250 people turned up. The following year saw the event move to Belfield, University College Dublin. This year more than 150 GOAL Mile events will take place around the country and thousands more participants will take part virtually around the world. With new locations announced each year we have come a long way since that first Mile in 1982 – raising millions for GOAL’s life-saving work.

So take part in a bit of history by supporting the Termomfeckin GOAL Mile, and see you all there at 11am on St Stephen’s Day.