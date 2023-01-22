Welcome back, Mr. Modric – AS USA

The return of Luka Modric in Bilbao will, Carlo Ancelotti hopes, have an immediate impact on a Real Madrid midfield that will be without its No 6 Aurélien Tchouaméni. Dani Ceballos impressed in the engine room against Villarreal in midweek and is likely to continue alongside Modric.

The Croatian’s current physical condition is an issue that worries Madrid’s staff, which has led to Modric spending time on the sidelines since the 2022 World Cup finished. His signs of exhaustion in the Super Cup final against Barça led to Ancelotti leaving him out of the match in Vila-real, believing that Modric would not be fit for three matches (Barcelona, ​​Villarreal and Athletic) in just eight days. Ancelotti explained that his absence at La Cerámica was because he is not yet in “optimum condition”.

Big February for Real Madrid

Modric has been eased back in the post-World Cup. In the Super Cup, they played 75 minutes against Valencia and 65 in El Clásico. At 37, Madrid want to give him mini-breaks in order to maintain his durability in a season that is pushing players Harder than ever.

Luka is back in charge as Madrid enter what will be a tough February, with the Club World Cup and the Champions League Clash with Liverpool, where both sides will be looking to book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.