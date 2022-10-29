Weitthoff steps down as Olentangy girls volleyball Coach

Travis Weitthoff oversaw an Olentangy girls volleyball team that won three consecutive league titles.

However, the demands of coaching and being a father were too much and he announced his resignation Oct. 28, a day after the fourth-seeded Braves finished 18-5 overall with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-19 loss to ninth-seeded Pickerington Central in a Division I district semifinal.

“The wins are great, but the relationships are just as important,” said Weitthoff, who went 60-31 in four seasons. “I wanted to be a Coach that had those long-lasting relationships. It was an extremely hard decision for me because I just love coaching volleyball.

“I think that volleyball will always be there for me and my kids (who are 5, 3 and 2 years old), at this age, will not be, so I look at it as a temporary break from volleyball. But I don’ I don’t know what the future entails.”

