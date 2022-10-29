Weitthoff steps down as Olentangy girls volleyball Coach

Travis Weitthoff oversaw an Olentangy girls volleyball team that won three consecutive league titles.

However, the demands of coaching and being a father were too much and he announced his resignation Oct. 28, a day after the fourth-seeded Braves finished 18-5 overall with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-19 loss to ninth-seeded Pickerington Central in a Division I district semifinal.

“The wins are great, but the relationships are just as important,” said Weitthoff, who went 60-31 in four seasons. “I wanted to be a Coach that had those long-lasting relationships. It was an extremely hard decision for me because I just love coaching volleyball.

“I think that volleyball will always be there for me and my kids (who are 5, 3 and 2 years old), at this age, will not be, so I look at it as a temporary break from volleyball. But I don’ I don’t know what the future entails.”

Olentangy has won three OCC-Cardinal Division titles in a row, sharing it this year with Dublin Jerome at 9-1. The Braves fell in district semifinals in each season under Weitthoff.

“I had incredible support and I would like to thank my administration (athletics director Jay Wolfe and principal Rob Griffiths). … I also want to thank my wife (Tara) for being extremely supportive while I was (coaching Olentangy),” Weitthoff said.

Weitthoff also helped start the boys program at Olentangy, going 30-38 as Coach from 2013-15.

“It sort of caught me off guard,” Wolfe said. “We won three OCC Championships in a row and he’s got 50-plus wins. He’s got a very young family, so I know what kind of stress that can put on you besides the coaching. He ran a great program, very clean, and he always made sure he did things the right way.”

The Braves lose a pair of four-year varsity players to graduation in libero Jonna Spohn and outside hitter Sophia Weithman along with setter Emma Bebo, middle hitter Kennady Wiley, outside hitter Maddie Franzel, opposite hitter Molly Hartzell and defensive specialists Tatem Carpenter and Avery Tillman .

Spohn, a Mississippi commit, led the Braves with 376 digs and 60 aces. Weithman had 200 kills, Bebo had 725 assists and Wiley had 40 blocks.

Junior middle hitter Katelyn Nichols and sophomores Finley Sparks (outside hitter) and Kennedy Smith (defensive specialist) are the most experienced players eligible to return. Sparks had 182 kills, Nichols had 113 kills and 36 blocks and Smith had 168 digs.

“They’re going to be just fine,” Weitthoff said. “They have some returning players that are going to make a big impact and some jv players that are going to make a big impact as well.”

