Weiss heats up, St. Michael’s post is our POW

Since starting the Weiss program four years ago, Veteran Coach Russell Miller has enjoyed plenty of success with the Wolves. They didn’t win a district game during their inaugural season in 2018-19, but they haven’t missed the Playoffs since. Last season the Wolves won a school-record 26 games and reached the regional tournament.

Their Class 6A debut this season hasn’t started so smoothly, as Weiss (7-9) dropped five of its first six games while battling injuries. But the return of big man Cam Jackson has coincided with a string of wins. After hard-fought losses to New Braunfels and San Antonio O’Connor to open the River City Classic in New Braunfels last weekend, Weiss reeled off three straight wins. The 6-foot-8 Jackson has scored in double figures in all 11 games he’s played and had 21 points and 21 rebounds in a 69-38 win over San Antonio Houston to end the tournament.

Miller, who has also led programs such as Manor and Georgetown, also had a notable tournament. He won his 400th career game with the Wolves’ 58-27 win over San Antonio Edison on Friday.

Tip-ins

In Class 6A, Westlake moved up to No. 5 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll. The Chaps joined Johnson and Bowie as the only unbeaten teams in District 26-6A after the first two district games. … Lucas Bole had 15 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists as Bowie topped Rival Austin High 55-39 last Friday. … In 25-6A, unbeaten Stony Point remained No. 17. Forward Josiah Moseley had 34 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Tigers capped nondistrict play with a 76-61 win over Cibolo Steele. Stony Point looks like it will have to fend off several impressive challengers in 25-6A play, which begins Friday. Round Rock (11-3), Westwood (13-5), Vandegrift (11-5) and Manor (11-5) all are playing well, and Vista Ridge (9-6) has won six straight games and captured the Gregory -Portland tournament, its first tournament title since 2016. … San Marcos debuted at No. 19 in the TABC poll after beating Rouse 57-55 in the Championship game of the River City Classic behind 26 points, six rebounds and four assists from Malik Presley.

In Class 5A, Rouse debuted at No. 25 in the state poll after reaching the Finals of the River City Classic. All of the Raiders’ losses have come against Class 6A teams or teams ranked in the state polls. … Hendrickson finished second at the Leander Lion Classic tournament, losing to Class 6A McKinney Boyd in the Championship game. Davion Allen had 26 points for the Hawks in the loss. Hendrickson will open 23-5A play next Tuesday against Cedar Creek in a Matchup between two area teams ranked by the American-Statesman. … Leander won the silver bracket at its host tournament, beating Westwood 50-34. Ryder Bradley, Sean Dahlberg and Garrett Sisk earned all-tournament honors for the Lions. … Tournament MVP Ryan Dupree led Georgetown to the Championship at the Glen Rose tournament. … Joseph Pendell, the former Coach of Navarro who started the LASA program three years ago, has the Raptors off to an 8-4 start. LASA beat McCallum 49-45 in overtime Tuesday for its sixth consecutive win and is the only team in District 24-5A without a district loss.

In Class 4A and below, St. Michael’s remains the No. 1 team in the TABC’s Class 5A/SPC 3A poll while Brentwood Christian (No. 4) and Veritas Academy (No. 8) are ranked in the TAPPS 4A poll. Marble Falls Faith (No. 7, 3A), Pflugerville Concordia (No. 6, 2A) and Juan Diego Catholic (No. 8, 2A) are also ranked in the TAPPS polls. … Thorndale rejoined the Class 2A poll at No. 23 after winning three of four games at the Cameron tournament and topping Rosebud-Lott 62-35 on Tuesday behind 30 points from Blake Roberts. … New Tech enters this weekend on a five-game winning streak, including a 112-72 win over Eastside on Tuesday. Senior Darius Stewart has averaged 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals a game over the past four games. … Austin Achieve (8-3) went 4-0 last weekend and won its second tournament of the season at an event hosted by New Braunfels Christian Academy. Marcus Zelee averaged 28 points, six rebounds and five assists for the tournament.

Player of the week

Josh Jones, senior, St. Michael’s: The 6-foot-10, 250-pound post averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game while leading the Crusaders to wins over Harker Heights (No. 25 in the Class 6A state poll), Houston Christian (the No. 1 team in the TAPPS 6A poll) and Defending Class 6A TAPPS state Champion Plano John Paul II.

Games to watch

Friday

Westwood at Round Rock, 7 p.m

Stony Point at Vandegrift, 7 p.m

Lake Travis at Del Valle, 8 p.m

Monday

San Marcos at Round Rock, 1 p.m

Tuesday

Hendrickson at Cedar Creek, 12:30 p.m

Wednesday

Bowie at Johnson, 7:30 p.m

LASA at LBJ, 8 p.m

—Thomas Jones

The Fab Fives

Class 6A

1. Stony Point 12-0

2. Westlake 14-2

3. San Marcos 15-2

4. Johnson 12-2

5. Round Rock 11-3

Class 5A

1. Rouse 10-6

2. Hendrickson 12-4

3. Leander 11-4

4. Georgetown 11-5

5. Cedar Creek 13-2

Class 4A and others

1. St. Michael’s 12-4

2. Wimberley 11-4

3. New Tech 12-3

4. Thorndale 7-5

5. Brentwood Christian 9-6