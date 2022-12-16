Weiss heats up, St. Michael’s post is our POW

Since starting the Weiss program four years ago, Veteran Coach Russell Miller has enjoyed plenty of success with the Wolves. They didn’t win a district game during their inaugural season in 2018-19, but they haven’t missed the Playoffs since. Last season the Wolves won a school-record 26 games and reached the regional tournament.

Their Class 6A debut this season hasn’t started so smoothly, as Weiss (7-9) dropped five of its first six games while battling injuries. But the return of big man Cam Jackson has coincided with a string of wins. After hard-fought losses to New Braunfels and San Antonio O’Connor to open the River City Classic in New Braunfels last weekend, Weiss reeled off three straight wins. The 6-foot-8 Jackson has scored in double figures in all 11 games he’s played and had 21 points and 21 rebounds in a 69-38 win over San Antonio Houston to end the tournament.

Miller, who has also led programs such as Manor and Georgetown, also had a notable tournament. He won his 400th career game with the Wolves’ 58-27 win over San Antonio Edison on Friday.

Westlake forward Wonder Kahozi and the Chaps have moved up to No. 5 in the latest Class 6A state poll conducted by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Tip-ins

In Class 6A, Westlake moved up to No. 5 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll. The Chaps joined Johnson and Bowie as the only unbeaten teams in District 26-6A after the first two district games. … Lucas Bole had 15 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists as Bowie topped Rival Austin High 55-39 last Friday. … In 25-6A, unbeaten Stony Point remained No. 17. Forward Josiah Moseley had 34 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Tigers capped nondistrict play with a 76-61 win over Cibolo Steele. Stony Point looks like it will have to fend off several impressive challengers in 25-6A play, which begins Friday. Round Rock (11-3), Westwood (13-5), Vandegrift (11-5) and Manor (11-5) all are playing well, and Vista Ridge (9-6) has won six straight games and captured the Gregory -Portland tournament, its first tournament title since 2016. … San Marcos debuted at No. 19 in the TABC poll after beating Rouse 57-55 in the Championship game of the River City Classic behind 26 points, six rebounds and four assists from Malik Presley.

