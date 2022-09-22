Weise/Brewer Lead Volleyball past FDU-Florham, 3-1

Next Match: vs. Catholic University of America 9/23/2022 | 2:00 p.m Sept. 23 (Fri) / 2:00 p.m vs. Catholic University of America History

Center Valley, PA (September 21, 2022) – First-Year Abby Weise had 18 kills and senior Austen Brewer notched 14 kills leading the DeSales University volleyball team past FDU-Florham, 3-1, in MAC Freedom action on Wednesday evening.

The Basics

Final Score: DeSales – 3, FDU-Florham – 1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18)

DeSales (5-5, 1-1 MAC Freedom); FDU-Florham (3-5, 1-2 MAC Freedom) The win was DSU’s 15th straight over the Devils as they improved to 33-9 all-time.

How it Happened

DSU cruised in the opening set shaking off a slow start trailing 5-1 to score nine straight points taking a 14-7 lead and never looked back.

In the second set, the Bulldogs committed 11 hitting errors and the Devils took advantage earning a 25-20 win to even the match.

DeSales rebounded in the third set trailing 14-11 scoring 10 straight points to take a 21-14 lead and eventually a 2-1 lead in the match.

The fourth set was all Bulldogs as they pounded 19 kills and hit .317 to close out the match.

Top Bulldog Performers

First-year Abby Weise was Sensational with 18 kills and hitting .425, adding 23 digs, four aces, and two blocks.

was Sensational with 18 kills and hitting .425, adding 23 digs, four aces, and two blocks. Senior Austen Brewer had a season-high 14 kills and hit .303 for the match.

had a season-high 14 kills and hit .303 for the match. Senior McKenzie Brady was terrific on defense totaling 30 digs and had five service aces.

was terrific on defense totaling 30 digs and had five service aces. First-year Madison Swift had eight kills and five blocks and sophomore Samantha Worontzoff also had five blocks.

had eight kills and five blocks and sophomore also had five blocks. Sophomore Paige Lewis finished with seven kills and three blocks.

finished with seven kills and three blocks. Junior Grace Grandinetti totaled 35 assists.

For the Foes

Adrienne DeFuria had a team-high 10 kills and added 12 digs.

Kacie Ros finished with 28 assists and 18 digs.

Inside the Box Score

DSU hit .218 for the match and had eight team blocks.

The Bulldogs totaled 14 aces and had an 82-68 advantage in digs.

