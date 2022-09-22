Weise/Brewer Lead Volleyball past FDU-Florham, 3-1
Center Valley, PA (September 21, 2022) – First-Year Abby Weise had 18 kills and senior Austen Brewer notched 14 kills leading the DeSales University volleyball team past FDU-Florham, 3-1, in MAC Freedom action on Wednesday evening.
The Basics
- Final Score: DeSales – 3, FDU-Florham – 1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18)
- Records: DeSales (5-5, 1-1 MAC Freedom); FDU-Florham (3-5, 1-2 MAC Freedom)
- The win was DSU’s 15th straight over the Devils as they improved to 33-9 all-time.
How it Happened
- DSU cruised in the opening set shaking off a slow start trailing 5-1 to score nine straight points taking a 14-7 lead and never looked back.
- In the second set, the Bulldogs committed 11 hitting errors and the Devils took advantage earning a 25-20 win to even the match.
- DeSales rebounded in the third set trailing 14-11 scoring 10 straight points to take a 21-14 lead and eventually a 2-1 lead in the match.
- The fourth set was all Bulldogs as they pounded 19 kills and hit .317 to close out the match.
Top Bulldog Performers
- First-year Abby Weise was Sensational with 18 kills and hitting .425, adding 23 digs, four aces, and two blocks.
- Senior Austen Brewer had a season-high 14 kills and hit .303 for the match.
- Senior McKenzie Brady was terrific on defense totaling 30 digs and had five service aces.
- First-year Madison Swift had eight kills and five blocks and sophomore Samantha Worontzoff also had five blocks.
- Sophomore Paige Lewis finished with seven kills and three blocks.
- Junior Grace Grandinetti totaled 35 assists.
For the Foes
- Adrienne DeFuria had a team-high 10 kills and added 12 digs.
- Kacie Ros finished with 28 assists and 18 digs.
Inside the Box Score
- DSU hit .218 for the match and had eight team blocks.
- The Bulldogs totaled 14 aces and had an 82-68 advantage in digs.
Up Next
- DSU is back in action this weekend when they travel to the Gallaudet University tournament on Friday and Saturday.