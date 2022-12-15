Weirdest NFL Shop gifts to buy for holidays

The NFL’s official online shop has plenty of great gift ideas for the football fans in your life. You can find decent prices on marked down jerseys for star players or various accoutrements to showcase your fandom to the world, whether it’s on your car or hanging near whatever television you deem worthy of Sunday afternoon broadcasts.

This gift guide is not about those presents. This gift guide is for the weird and cheap among us, looking to fill our Enemies stockings with NFL gifts that shouldn’t exist, yet do. With the holiday season in full effect, NFLShop.com has several marked-down items it is trying desperately to offload by slashing prices and offering free shipping.

Today, we’re gonna take inventory on those. Behold, the worst gifts you can buy for less than $40 at the NFL Shop’s rummage sale section: