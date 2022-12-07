Weighing the costs of the different PGA Tour aired by CBS and NBC in 2023

For all the tumult to emerge in the six months since LIV Golf’s launch, little has been made of its impact on CBS and NBC, the game’s primary television carriers. Viewed by some insiders as puppets of the PGA Tour, both networks go to great lengths to avoid any on-air mention of the Rival league, surely per orders from the nervous neckties in Camp Ponte Vedra.

The Mighty Empire has been raided, as we all know, and with those defections come issues few people could have envisioned. One such scenario involves the $700 million in rights fees paid to the Tour, most of it by its two principal partners—an eight-year deal that went into effect at the start of 2022. If you’re NBC, you’re probably not too thrilled with the departures of numerous big-name players to an opposing faction, a cumulative loss of star power that weakens the product’s value and could impair ratings, at least to some degree.

