Weiden Named Illinois Football Director of Operations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Peter Weiden has been named the Illinois football program’s Director of Operations, head coach Bret Bielema announced. Weiden (WY-den) joins the Illini with more than a dozen years of FBS operations experience, including spending last season as the Chief of Staff at Wisconsin.

Weiden will be reunited with head coach Bret Bielema after spending seven years together at Wisconsin (2010-12) and Arkansas (2013-16). Weiden’s experience includes 11 Bowl games, four trips to the Rose Bowl, and three Big Ten championships.

“I am excited to have Pete Weiden join us here at Illinois,” said Bielema. “I have been with Pete at two previous programs and he has helped us win many games and championships. His extensive experience in college football will help our program and student-athletes in a number of ways. I can’t wait to have Pete join us in Champaign.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to rejoin Coach Bielema and be a part of the program he is building here at the University of Illinois,” said Weiden. “I’ve had the opportunity to work for Coach B for seven seasons at the two previous institutions. During that time, I admired the culture he brought to the programs and the character of the individuals he surrounds himself with both players and staff. I couldn’t be more excited to get started.”

Weiden spent the last four seasons at Wisconsin, first as Director of Operations for three years, then as the Chief of Staff in 2022. Weiden oversaw the day-to-day operations of the football program, as well as coordinating alumni programs and engagement and development efforts for current student-athletes.

Weiden returned to Wisconsin after spending the 2018 season as assistant director of football operations at Mississippi State. He served as director of football operations at Minnesota in 2017.

From 2013-17, Weiden spent four seasons as Assistant director of football operations at Arkansas, where he also served as director of the Razorbacks’ summer football camps.

Weiden Originally was part of the Badgers’ staff from 2010-12, including two seasons as Wisconsin’s Assistant director of football operations. His responsibilities included advance team travel, coordinating community service opportunities and running summer football.

Prior to his first stint at Wisconsin, Weiden was a Graduate Assistant football Coach at Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2009. That followed a year as an Assistant football and basketball Coach at Madison West High School, which he had attended while growing up in Madison.

Weiden spent the 2007 season with the Baltimore Ravens, working Internships in scouting, the ticket office and operations. He also worked as an intern in compliance, academics and marketing at Georgia Tech.

Weiden graduated from St. Cloud State in 2007 with a degree in sports management and earned his Master’s degree in sports administration from Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2010.

Career

Years University/Organization Position 2022 Badger State Chief of Staff 2019-21 Badger State Director of Football Operations 2018 Mississippi State Assistant Director of Football Operations 2017 Minnesota Director of Football Operations 2013-16 Arkansas Assistant Director of Football Operations 2011-12 Badger State Assistant Director of Football Operations/Recruiting Operations 2010 Badger State Operations/Recruiting Assistant 2009 Wisconsin-La Crosse Graduate Assistant Football Coach 2008 Madison West HS Assistant Football and Basketball Coach 2007 Baltimore Ravens Scouting/Ticket/Operations Intern

Operational Achievements

2010 Big Ten Football Champion/2011 Rose Bowl Game – Wisconsin

2011 Big Ten Football Champion/2012 Rose Bowl Game – Wisconsin

2012 Big Ten Football Champion/2013 Rose Bowl Game – Wisconsin

2014 Texas Bowl—Arkansas

2015 Liberty Bowl—Arkansas

2016 Belk Bowl—Arkansas

2019 Outback Bowl – Mississippi State

2019 Big Ten Championship Game/2020 Rose Bowl Game – Wisconsin

2020 Duke’s Bowl – Wisconsin

2021 Las Vegas Bowl – Wisconsin

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Wisconsin