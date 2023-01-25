Wehling resigns as UNCP volleyball Coach

Jan. 24—PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Tuesday that Carly Wehling has resigned her position as volleyball head coach. Wehling, who led the program to its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2022, is leaving her position to spend more time with family.

“I can’t thank athletics director Dick Christy enough for not only giving me the opportunity to begin my head coaching career, but also for providing the program with the resources to be successful,” Wehling said. “UNCP, and especially the players that I have gotten the chance to mentor over the last two seasons, will always hold a special place in my heart.”

After leaving footprints of success as an Assistant Coach at three previous Collegiate stops, Wehling was named the 11th head Coach in the history of UNCP’s program in May 2021. She led the Black & Gold to 44 wins in just two years, including a 21- 14 clip this past season that culminated in Conference Carolinas division and tournament championships, as well as the first NCAA Tournament appearance in the 49-year history of the program.

“It’s rare in athletics to have the opportunity to be a part of a complete turnaround story that has such a Storybook ending,” Christy said. “Coach Wehling built our program into a contender and getting to watch her win our first volleyball conference Championship on our home floor was really special. I’m very proud of all that she has accomplished and am supportive of her decision to move closer to family . Carly will continue to be a Winner in all that she does.”