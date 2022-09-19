Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame

Mike Brockie, left, is presented with his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark.

By Jeff Steers

JTV Sports

(September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf Course hosted the event with an 18-hole tournament and induction ceremony.

Weeks was on two state championship teams at Lumen Christi Catholic High School and was named to the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association Super Team in 1991-1992. She lettered at Michigan State University three times and won 18 events from 1993-1996 in what is now the Jackson County Womens Golf Association.

Brockie has won 16 major titles in Jackson, was named as the Jackson Area Player of the Year six times – including a record-setting four in a row – and has captured 21 local tournaments.

He is seventh on the all-time list for tournament wins. Brockie is the only seven-time Winner of the Jackson Masters, won the City Championship twice, has been the Spring Thaw Winner five times, won the County Open Four times, and the Lyle Ambs Memorial Tournament twice.

Brockie coached Hanover-Horton to the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 state golf title in 2018.