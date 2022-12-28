Weekly NFT Newsletter for Reignmakers Football and UFC on DraftKings Marketplace

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

Did you miss any of the content throughout the week with Week 16 in the books? This newsletter will summarize the key details for Reignmakers Football and the DraftKings Marketplace to help you catch up.

The first season of Reignmakers Football is almost in the books! Check out our full recap, along with a quick preview of what’s to come in 2023 here. Find a sneak peak of this article below:

Reignmakers UFC is officially underway and firing on all cylinders! Now that the “Weigh-In” phase has ended, our attention has shifted to the Genesis Packs drop, which is on January 6.

If you’re new to Reignmakers UFC and want a full breakdown of how it works, click here.

Find a sneak peek of this article below:

The new year is knocking, and DraftKings is giving Reignmakers Football players yet another way to win big!

Get your share of $200K in DK Dollars!

On January 4 at 10 am ET, DraftKings will have a Reignmakers Football Franchise Score snapshot. The top 10,000 ranked users on the Franchise Score Overall Leaderboard will be awarded a share of $200K.

Find the payout structure below:

New Year Franchise Score Snapshot Payout Structure Rank Individual Prize (in DK Dollars) Rank Individual Prize (in DK Dollars) 1 $15,000.00 2 $10,000.00 3 $5,000.00 4 $3,000.00 5 $2,000.00 6 $1,000.00 7-10 $750.00 11-20 $500.00 21-30 $300.00 31-50 $200.00 51-100 $100.00 101-200 $75.00 201-500 $50.00 501-1000 $25.00 1001-2000 $20.00 2001-3800 $15.00 3801-10000 $10.00

As the season moves past the Week 16 Christmas Slate, Holiday Side Set packs are 35% off in the DraftKings Marketplace. But that’s not the only thing Reignmakers Football players can take advantage of throughout Week 17!

The Hunt is on!

From Monday, December 26, 2022 at 11 am ET to Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 11:59:59 pm, Reignmakers players will have a chance to win bonus prizes in DK Dollars. DraftKings will host two scavenger hunts for players to take part in.

Get in on the Hunt

In order to win one of the scavenger hunts, players will have to collect certain player cards in Holiday packs. Each hunt has one item that players will need to pull.

The required card for each hunt must be from opened packs during the set hunt period. Also, the required card for each hunt must be held in the user’s portfolio listed as of 11:59:59 pm ET on January 1, 2023.

SlyCrocs had a snapshot on Monday, December 26 to qualify for the Week 17 Reignmakers Football contest.

The Winner of the Week 17 contest will receive a 1/1 NFT from the SupDucks team!

This is the “Championship Reignmakers Contest” as it will be the last RM NFL contest of the year. The contest Prize pool is the biggest of the season!

$15K Prize pool + Top 3 win SupDuck NFTs

SupDucks:

8095 5477 4494

Last chance before 2022 wraps up!

The DraftKings Shop is offering one final sale before the calendar flips over to 2023. Now through December 31, all clearance items in the DraftKings shop are 25% off. And all clearance items are ready to be shipped — making for some great last-minute gifts for the holiday season!

Visit the clearance section in the DraftKings Shop now to take advantage of the year-end sale!

With freezing temperatures and heavy wind throughout most of the country this weekend, there were two notable indoor matchups that contained most of the Fantasy scoring — Giants-Vikings and Eagles-Cowboys. These games provided most of the scoring, and each winning Reignmakers team contained at least two players from these games.

In fact, six out of the top 10 scoring players on Saturday came from one of these two games. Dak Prescott was on all five of the winners, while CeeDee Lamb was on four out of five.

On Christmas, the weather wasn’t as much of an issue with the games hosted in Florida, California and Arizona. The rare teams that rostered Cam Akers found success, as the Rams running back scored 37.7 DKFP — the highest on the weekend by more than 10 points.

With Week 16 in the books, the team over at Lucky Trader recapped the week and analyzed the Week 17 Slate of Reignmakers Football.

If you missed any of the news over the weekend or wanted to know how injuries affected the market, check out this great article from Jason Bales. He takes a look at market inefficiencies with a section on the Weekly welcome, season-long stashes and SuperStar steals as well as the latest on Derrick Henry, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.

The team will continue to drop strategy content throughout the week to help you navigate all things Reignmakers Football. Stay tuned for updates.

