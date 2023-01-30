Weekly calendar Jan. 30-Feb. 5: Art exhibit, Black Heritage Festival, soup cook-off, music

Calendar Sponsors

Trying to figure out what to do? This calendar, published weekly on Mondays, can point you to some of the best options in Lake Norman.

Jan. 30-March 31

Home Grown exhibit

9 am – 5 pm Monday-Friday; 9 am -noon, Saturday. | Jan 30-March 31. A non-juried exhibit that showcases the talent of local artists. Cornelius Arts Center gallery, 19725 Oak St.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Birthday Party Expo

6 pm | Jan. 31. Parents can walk around a vendor-style event and meet all the key players for local Venues for children’s birthdays in Cornelius, Huntersville and Davidson. Homewood Suites by Hilton – Davidson, 125 Harbor Place Dr., Davidson.

Wednesday, Feb. 1- Sunday, Feb. 5

Davidson Community Players presents Newsies JR.

Check website for performance times | Through Feb. 5. Disney’s “Newsies JR.” is a 60-minute version of the 2012 Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film. Tickets $14. Armor Street Theatre, Davidson.

Friday, Feb. 3

Home Grown reception

6:30-8:30 pm | February 3. Opening reception. Cornelius Arts Center, 19725 Oak St.

Saturday, February 4

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival

1-5 p.m. | February 4. The 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed “Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future” will feature 100 black-owned companies. Crafts, culture, art, games, performances, information and more. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S., Concord.

Trio Gaia: Davidson College Concert Series

7:30 pm | Feb 4. Trio Gaia, the current Ensemble-in-Residence at the New England Conservatory, will perform Classical works, including Beethoven’s first Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Weinberg’s Trio for Piano, Violin, and Cello, and more. Tickets $13.99 for Seniors and $18.65 general public. Contact the Union Box Office at 704-894-2135. Tyler-Tallman Hall – Davidson College.

Beer School 101

1-2:30 pm | February 4. Learn about the history of craft beer and the various styles, while you taste and tour the brew house. Tickets $35. Lost Worlds Brewing, 19700-D One Norman Blvd., Cornelius.

Valentine’s Day Floral Wreath Workshop

4:30 – 6 pm | February 4. Create your very own heart wreath complete with dried florals; for ages 16 and older. Tickets $40. PlantHouse, 16441 Birkdale Commons Pkwy., Suite 210, Huntersville.

Black History Month Celebration

10 am – 8 pm | February 4. Kitokos is hosting Black History Month Celebration where you can expect a large collection of African hand made apparel, accessories, jewelry and natural body products. Northlake Mall, Charlotte.

Charlotte Mini-Con

11 am | February 4. Comic-book dealers, selection of Featured comic Creators and an artist annex. Grady Cole Center, 310 N. Kings Drive, Charlotte.

Sunday, Feb. 5

2nd Annual Soup Cook-Off

2-5 p.m. | February 5. $10 will get you a tasting spoon. Try all of the soups and vote by dropping your spoon into the bucket of your favorite. Cornelius Drafthouse and Bottle Shop, 19818-C North Cove Rd., Cornelius

Through mid-February

Lights

6-10 p.m. | Daily. Explore a half-mile, self-guided walking trail showcasing Illuminated installations representing the Whitewater story and mission. The elements populate the entire Ridge and Canyon of the Whitewater Center and culminate with a compelling view above the forest floor on an all new suspension bridge complex. Free; pay to park. Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., Charlotte 28214.

Through March 12

Men of Change art exhibit

Check websites for gallery schedules. | B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South to bring Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth. The Gantt will display Storytellers, Fathering, and Imagining; Levine Museum will display Catalysts, Myth-Breakers, and Community; both Museums in Charlotte will display Loving. Admission is free.

Through March 26

Artist exhibit

10 am – 5 pm Monday-Friday; noon-4pm weekends | Jan. 17-March 26. Jacolby Satterwhite’s Finding Home Again exhibit focuses on his digital animated series, Birds in Paradise, which features a mythological, queer universe inspired by pop culture, African folklore, ritual, video games and personal narratives. For the American artist, liberation, rebirth, and healing of the black, queer body is achieved through movement and sound. Van Every/Smith Galleries, Katherine and Tom Belk Visual Arts Center, Davidson College.

Through May 8

Senior Bird Walk

9 am | Mondays, Jan. 9 – May 8. Avid birders provide a guided walk to identify Birds throughout Wing Haven Garden & Bird Sanctuary and SEED Wildlife & Children’s Garden. The 3.5 acre open space is conducive to many local and migratory songbirds. The walk is slow paced with opportunities to rest on benches and be still for the birds. All levels of birding welcome. $5-$10; call 704-331-0664 for tickets. Wing Haven260 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte 28209.

• Send your event information to [email protected]. Deadline is the 15th of the month for the print calendar; one week in advance for online/newsletter calendars