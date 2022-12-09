Weekly arts Picks include a holiday favorite, a Twist on Dickens, and more

The holidays seem to be galloping towards us, and there are lots of events happening in the arts this weekend. If you’re looking for something to do you’ve come to the right place. KUOW’s arts and culture Reporter Mike Davis shared these recommendations with Kim Malcolm.

The Nutcrackerat Pacific Northwest Ballet I got to take my kids. It was an amazing show. It literally snowed on stage. They had this huge Christmas tree that at one point, grew and grew and grew and grew. It was like 100 feet tall, and my kids went crazy. It’s so much excitement. Great show.





Mr. Dickens and his Carolat Seattle Rep I didn’t realize at first that this wasn’t the classic Christmas Carol. This is a totally new story based on a novel that follows Charles Dickens as he scrambles to write a novel before Christmas. Even though this is not the traditional play, there are a lot of references to characters from A Christmas Carol to Dickens’ books and his writing, all sprinkled throughout. It’s a really clever show.





Kevin Hart at Climate Pledge Arena I saw Kevin Hart last weekend. Since I last saw him in 2011, I’ve lived my life, I’ve grown and I’ve matured. I went through these last two years that everyone experienced together. It was just interesting to me that Somehow Kevin Hart still is able to exist in a bubble, where a lot of these social issues Somehow don’t touch him. I don’t say that to condemn him because his Comedy is certainly still funny. I laughed from beginning to end at the show. But it is always interesting which comedians decide to walk the line and take more risks, to take on social issues, versus the ones who just stay in that lane of the quick chuckle. Kevin Hart was so funny, but it just felt like something might have been missing.



