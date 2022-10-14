Weekend Wolfpack Intercollegiate Up Next for WCU Men’s Golf

Cullowhee, NC – Coming off consecutive podium finishes, most recently finishing third at The Carolina Cup concluded earlier this week, the Western Carolina men’s golf team has a quick turnaround this weekend as it heads to the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, Hosted by North Carolina State at the par-72 , the 7,282-yard Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh.

The practice round is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, with the two-day, three-round tournament opening Saturday morning with an 8:30 am shotgun start. The teams will play 36 continuous holes on Saturday with Sunday’s final round slated for tee times off the first and 10th tees beginning at 8 am

In addition to the host Wolfpack and the Catamounts, the 15-team tournament field includes fellow Southern Conference foes Chattanooga and UNCG. Rounding out the field are Golfers from Bellarmine, East Carolina, Elon, Jacksonville, James Madison, Lipscomb, Miami (Ohio) Richmond, Temple, Texas Southern, and UNCW.

On Saturday, WCU’s scoring five will be paired with Golfers from Bellarmine and Texas Southern and are slated to begin on the back nine between holes No. 11 and 13.

Live scoring of the tournament through GolfStat is available online through a link at CatamountSports.com.

WCU’s scoring five for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate remains intact from The Carolina Cup that concluded on Tuesday. Coming off his WCU-best fifth-place finish in Spartanburg, sophomore transfer Ryan Thomas will play as the first seed for the Catamounts, flanked by a redshirt junior transfer Pablo Hernandez and Graduate transfer Adam Hooker in the No. 2 and 3 positions. Hooker Returns to the site of his US Amateur Championship Qualifying rounds that saw the product of Lebanon, Va., finish tied for second to advance into the national Amateur field.

Senior Magnus Pedersen will play at No. 4 with fifth-year senior Louis Theys rounding out the Catamount scoring side.

Returning to his hometown, redshirt freshman Josh Lendach will compete unattached as an individual just as he did at The Carolina Cup. The Raleigh native posted four birdies and two Eagles at the Carolina Country Club in his last action.

Complete results and recaps will be made available after play on both days.

