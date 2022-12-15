Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond | Arts & Entertainment

FRIDAY

An evening for the kids, a Mindcraft Makerspace Movie Night at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. From 6 to 8:30 pm, it also becomes Parents Night Out as the adults can go shopping or dining out while the kids ages 5 and up have a movie, “Ice Age: Collision Course” and arts and crafts. stanleymarketplace.com/events/parents-night-out-at-mindcraft-makerspace-12-16

FRIDAY

They call this the “what if” experience. “What if” Stevie Nicks had joined Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers full time? That’s it Live @ The Rose – The Petty Nicks Experience with a combination of Petty songs and Fleetwood Mac. 8-11 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Buffalo Rose Saloon in Golden, 1119 Washington Ave. $25. tinyurl.com/msrzphvk

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Before he leads Santa’s sleigh he can be seen on stage at Buell Theater in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. All the familiar characters from the classic TV show, from the Abominable Snow Monster to Santa himself, are here. For times and tickets: tinyurl.com/mwrszb5k

FRIDAY

It’s Handel’s “Messiah” but in a whole different audience participation way, the Eight Annual Interfaith Sing-Along. Sing with the Interfaith choir, just sing along or sit back and enjoy the traditional music. Hope United Methodist Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5101 S. Dayton St., Greenwood Village. 7 pm Suggested donation of $10 per person will benefit the Village Resource Center. denvermessiahsing.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Three free Holiday Ice Shows at South Suburban Sports Complex and Family Sports Center, 6580 S. Vine St. 6 pm Friday, 3:15 pm Saturday, and at Family Sports, 6901 S. Peoria St., 3:15 pm Sunday. Donations of non-perishable food for food pantries.

FRIDAY-DEC. 29

The 47th Holiday Art Market continues at Foothills Art Center, 809 Fifteenth St., in Golden. More than 100 Colorado artists. Mondays-Saturdays 10 am-5 pm, Sundays noon to 5 pm foothillsartcenter.org

DAILY

An elegant tradition downtown: the Holiday Tea at The Brown Palace, through Jan. 22. Specialty tea topped with British Devonshire cream accompanies pastries, scones and tiny tea sandwiches. Background grand piano music. Reservations: 303-297-3111, ext. 3223.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Santa arrives by helicopter instead of his usual sleigh at Wings over the Rockies holiday celebrations. First day, he flies in to the Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., 10 am Saturday. There are aircraft displays, Christmas carols, magic and holiday crafts until 2 pm For Sunday’s noon to 2 pm activities Santa’s helicopter arrives at 12:15 pm at Centennial Airport where there are more activities and aircraft. Tickets for the different locations: tinyurl.com/bd2wbj4z

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The Colorado Bach Ensemble with baroque soloists perform the complete Handel’s “Messiah” in two locations this weekend. St. Andrew United Methodist Church, Highlands Ranch is the Saturday concert at 4 pm Sunday at 4 pm is in Griffin Concert Hall, CSU, Fort Collins. coloradobach.org

SUNDAY

The canopy of lights in Cherry Creek North is glittering for the first night of Chanukah with Chabad of Cherry Creek. Festivities and treats for families and guests. 5-11:59 pm tinyurl.com/3n8euzcd

DAILY

When you Donate gently used children’s coats, sweaters, scarves, hats, gloves for A Precious Child Resource Center during the Gift of Warmth Winter Clothing Drive, you’ll receive a 20% discount on your cleaning at six Denver area Tide Cleaners. Locations in Aurora, Centennial, Cherry Creek, Highlands Ranch and Denver. tidecleaners.com