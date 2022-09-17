Weekend Showcase: SOAR Regional Arts Presents ‘The Addams Family’

10:00 A.M | Saturday, September 17, 2022

SOAR Regional Arts will bring “The Addams Family” to the stage starting Sept. 16 at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School.

Artists say the message of the show is about family love and acceptance.

“It’s great to share that message with a whole room full of people, especially right now,” said Ryan Neilson, who plays Gomez Addams. “There’s a lot of division and COVID and it’s just really exciting to be alive again and have people come in and share a hilarious musical.”

Neilson is a longtime fan of the Addams family.

“I love that family,” said Neilson. “I have identified with them and so the opportunity to play one of my favorite characters ever is awesome.”

The production is made up of 25 actors and 20 crew members. They rehearse 25 hours a week and in that process, become somewhat of a family themselves.

“It’s definitely a commitment, but it’s well worth it. The fruits of the labor are a big payoff,” said Rick Wyman, who plays Uncle Fester. “That’s what I love about theatre. It’s truly a home that’s accepting and a place where everybody belongs and that’s so important these days.”

Learn more about showtimes and tickets here.

