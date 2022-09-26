Weekend results, Mustang girls win Ultimate Golf Experience

GIRLS GOLF

Ultimate Golf Experience 2 Day Invitational

Team standings: 1. Lakewood Ranch 481

At: River Strand Golf & CC / Legacy Golf Club

Top players: LR, Lauren Hosier 72-78-150 (medalist), Jessica Kobetitsch 78-77-155; Emily Storm 89-87-176

Records: Lakewood Ranch 7-0

BOYS GOLF

Suncoast Ultimate Golf Experience

Team standings: 1. Gulf Coast 606, 2. Lakewood Ranch 608, 3. Riverview 619

Lakewood RanchParker Severs 74-74-148, AJ Hovermale 79-73-152, Henry Burbee 77-75-152, Josh Orgen 80-85-165

RiverviewJustin Zullin 75-69-144, Aksel Moe 76-76-152, Kyle Soughak 81-82-163, Rogan Opegard 88-79-167

Of note: Lakewood Ranch shot 310 at River Strand and 298 at Legacy Golf Club

Record: Lakewood Ranch 69-19

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

St. Leo Abbey Invitational

Team standings: 1. Plant 61, 2. Sarasota 102, 11. Lakewood Ranch 322

Sarasota1. Alec Miller 16:03, 10. Will Hartvigsen 16:49, 31. Grayson Cicilioni 17:48, 37. Rafal Moscicki 17:58, 46, Cole Homer 18:09

Lakewood Ranch29. Jonathan Leatt 17:39, 69. Dylan Johnson 19:16, 71. Ledger Newton 19:17, 98. Andrew Scott 19:59, 103. Sebastian Buelter 20:05

GIRLS

Team standings: 1. Seminole Osceola 53, 4. Sarasota 141, 8. Lakewood Ranch 259

Sarasota9. Ella Menke 20:45, 10. Indy Grajalez 20:46, 15. Flavia Almedia 21:18, 50. Sebrina Fenolio 22:54, 60. Tori Belcher 23:08

Lakewood Ranch12. Olivia Spiegel 20:48, 16, Addison Shea 21:19, 30. Skyler Quigley 21:57, 105. Kyleigh Halloran 24:46, 113. Sophia Malbran 25:21

St. Leo Abbey Invitational

St. Leo Abbey Invitational:Results

SWIMMING

GIRLS

Riverview 181, Sarasota 88

Sarasota 134, North Port 94

SarasotaSydney Brann (won 200 free 100 back), Sophia Ulvestad (won 100 fly and 100 breast), Natalia Strezenicky (won 200 IM, 100 free)

Record: Sarasota 1-5

BOYS

Sarasota 188, Riverview 82

Sarasota 206, North Port 64

SarasotaDrew Vanden Heuvel (won 200 IM, 100 free), Liam Heary (won 50 free), Bogdan Zverev (won 100 back), Kevin Lu (won 100 breast)

Record: Sarasota 6-0

Next: Tri-County Championships Oct. 15, Selby Aquatic Center

VOLLEYBALL

Cardinal Mooney 3, Belleview 0

25-9, 25-9, 25-18

At: Cardinal Mooney

Top players: CM, Jordyn Byrd (10 kills, 12 digs, 6 aces), Madeline Carson (7 kills), Helena Hebda (30 assists, 3 kills), Sawyer DeYoung (4 kills, 7 digs, 6 service points), Gracie Page ( 12 service points, 3 aces), Riley Greene (10 kills)

Record: Cardinal Mooney 7-6

Next: The Classical Academy at Cardinal Mooney, 7 pm Monday

Dennis Maffezzoli is the Deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief Reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Follow @maffsports on Twitter