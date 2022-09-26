Weekend results, Mustang girls win Ultimate Golf Experience
GIRLS GOLF
Ultimate Golf Experience 2 Day Invitational
Team standings: 1. Lakewood Ranch 481
At: River Strand Golf & CC / Legacy Golf Club
Top players: LR, Lauren Hosier 72-78-150 (medalist), Jessica Kobetitsch 78-77-155; Emily Storm 89-87-176
Records: Lakewood Ranch 7-0
BOYS GOLF
Suncoast Ultimate Golf Experience
Team standings: 1. Gulf Coast 606, 2. Lakewood Ranch 608, 3. Riverview 619
Lakewood RanchParker Severs 74-74-148, AJ Hovermale 79-73-152, Henry Burbee 77-75-152, Josh Orgen 80-85-165
RiverviewJustin Zullin 75-69-144, Aksel Moe 76-76-152, Kyle Soughak 81-82-163, Rogan Opegard 88-79-167
Of note: Lakewood Ranch shot 310 at River Strand and 298 at Legacy Golf Club
Record: Lakewood Ranch 69-19
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. Leo Abbey Invitational
Team standings: 1. Plant 61, 2. Sarasota 102, 11. Lakewood Ranch 322
Sarasota1. Alec Miller 16:03, 10. Will Hartvigsen 16:49, 31. Grayson Cicilioni 17:48, 37. Rafal Moscicki 17:58, 46, Cole Homer 18:09
Lakewood Ranch29. Jonathan Leatt 17:39, 69. Dylan Johnson 19:16, 71. Ledger Newton 19:17, 98. Andrew Scott 19:59, 103. Sebastian Buelter 20:05
GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Seminole Osceola 53, 4. Sarasota 141, 8. Lakewood Ranch 259
Sarasota9. Ella Menke 20:45, 10. Indy Grajalez 20:46, 15. Flavia Almedia 21:18, 50. Sebrina Fenolio 22:54, 60. Tori Belcher 23:08
Lakewood Ranch12. Olivia Spiegel 20:48, 16, Addison Shea 21:19, 30. Skyler Quigley 21:57, 105. Kyleigh Halloran 24:46, 113. Sophia Malbran 25:21
St. Leo Abbey Invitational
St. Leo Abbey Invitational:Results
SWIMMING
GIRLS
Riverview 181, Sarasota 88
Sarasota 134, North Port 94
SarasotaSydney Brann (won 200 free 100 back), Sophia Ulvestad (won 100 fly and 100 breast), Natalia Strezenicky (won 200 IM, 100 free)
Record: Sarasota 1-5
BOYS
Sarasota 188, Riverview 82
Sarasota 206, North Port 64
SarasotaDrew Vanden Heuvel (won 200 IM, 100 free), Liam Heary (won 50 free), Bogdan Zverev (won 100 back), Kevin Lu (won 100 breast)
Record: Sarasota 6-0
Next: Tri-County Championships Oct. 15, Selby Aquatic Center
VOLLEYBALL
Cardinal Mooney 3, Belleview 0
25-9, 25-9, 25-18
At: Cardinal Mooney
Top players: CM, Jordyn Byrd (10 kills, 12 digs, 6 aces), Madeline Carson (7 kills), Helena Hebda (30 assists, 3 kills), Sawyer DeYoung (4 kills, 7 digs, 6 service points), Gracie Page ( 12 service points, 3 aces), Riley Greene (10 kills)
Record: Cardinal Mooney 7-6
Next: The Classical Academy at Cardinal Mooney, 7 pm Monday
Dennis Maffezzoli is the Deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief Reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.
