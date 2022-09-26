Weekend results, Mustang girls win Ultimate Golf Experience

GIRLS GOLF

Ultimate Golf Experience 2 Day Invitational

Team standings: 1. Lakewood Ranch 481

At: River Strand Golf & CC / Legacy Golf Club

Top players: LR, Lauren Hosier 72-78-150 (medalist), Jessica Kobetitsch 78-77-155; Emily Storm 89-87-176

Records: Lakewood Ranch 7-0

BOYS GOLF

Suncoast Ultimate Golf Experience

Team standings: 1. Gulf Coast 606, 2. Lakewood Ranch 608, 3. Riverview 619

Lakewood RanchParker Severs 74-74-148, AJ Hovermale 79-73-152, Henry Burbee 77-75-152, Josh Orgen 80-85-165

RiverviewJustin Zullin 75-69-144, Aksel Moe 76-76-152, Kyle Soughak 81-82-163, Rogan Opegard 88-79-167

Of note: Lakewood Ranch shot 310 at River Strand and 298 at Legacy Golf Club

Record: Lakewood Ranch 69-19

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

St. Leo Abbey Invitational

Team standings: 1. Plant 61, 2. Sarasota 102, 11. Lakewood Ranch 322

