Weekend preps roundup: Glenwood Springs goes unbeaten to open volleyball season at home tournament

Rifle plays the Demons in Glenwood Springs on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs Lady Demons swept the slate at their home Invitational volleyball tournament, going 4-0 in the Friday-Saturday affair at GSHS.

Under the first-year coaching direction of Kyle Eckes, the Glenwood girls started things off in convincing fashion on Friday with a 2-0 win over Basalt (25-15, 26-24) and came back from a set down to beat Mullen 2 -1 (13-25, 25-17, 15-7).

Saturday’s games saw the Demons Hang tough to defeat Durango 2-1 (25-14, 10-25, 15-11), followed by a win over cross-county Rival the Rifle Lady Bears, also 2-1 (25-23, 17-25, 15-12).

Juniors Tess Goscha and Rilyn Goluba recorded 29 and 27 kills, respectively, on the weekend. Against Mullen, senior Siri Henderson had four service aces.

Rifle (2-2 on the season) defeated Mullen in Friday action 2-1, but fell to Durango 2-0.

Also taking part in the tournament among Garfield County high schools were Roaring Fork and Coal Ridge.

Roaring Fork opened with a 2-1 loss to Pagosa Springs (25-15, 17-25, 8-15) before taking down the Titans 2-1 in a Friday nightcap thriller (27-25, 22-25, 15-6 ).

Against Coal Ridge, Rams junior Fernanda Ruiz had five kills and 10 digs, and senior Bella Brown had four kills toward the winning effort. Sophomore Erica Crownhart recorded 17 digs.

Roaring Fork, now 3-2 on the season, went on to beat Weld Central 2-0 (25-19, 25-22) to open Saturday play, before falling 2-0 to Steamboat Springs (17-25, 17-25 ). Brown had eight kills on the second day of the tournament, and freshman Nikki Tardiff recorded six kills across the two matches.

Coal Ridge (0-4) lost to Steamboat Springs 2-0 (18-25, 8-25) and also fell to Pagosa Springs 2-0 (16-25, 22-25). The outcome of Saturday’s Coal Ridge-Weld Central match was not reported to Maxpreps.com.

Softball: The Rifle Lady Bears notched another win on Saturday, 14-4 over Cedaredge, to stay undefeated at 6-0 on the young season. Junior Blayke Hostettler pitched 5-2/3 innings with 11 strikeouts and giving up only two hits. Senior Hailey Worton hit a homerun and a double and ended with four RBIs on the day.

Boys soccer scores: 9/1—Summit 4, Glenwood Springs 3; 9/3 – Rifle 5, Montezuma-Cortez 0 (goals: soph Yahir Marquez 3; jr Miguel Torres 2).

Girls Cross Country: North Fork Invitational, Coal Ridge results (top 15) – Jackie Camunez, second (25:34.90); Jordan Terrell, fourth (25:53.30); Rylee Hedberg, 10th (28:09.70); Samantha Smythe, 13th (30:28.8); Palisade Dawg Invite, Rifle results (top 20) – Ana Robinson, first 20:18.56; Lluvia Molina, 17th 25:42.77; Jasmine Quinones Ordonez, 20th 26:03.97.

Boys Cross Country: North Fork Invitational, Coal Ridge results (top 10) – Tyler Parker, first (20:13.5); Dallin Karren, fourth (21:26.4); Dylan Campbell, fifth (22:05.6); Jake Curt, sixth (22:18.9); Team relay, first (1:26:05); Palisade Dawg Invite, Rifle results – Oliver Maness, eighth 19:13.91; Angel Romero, 13th 20:49.76; Jacob Coombs, 18th 22:10.84.