Weekend in Philly: Roxy Music, arts fest

The nation’s oldest outdoor art show returns to the tony blocks of Rittenhouse Square for its fall incarnation. Although it’s a multidisciplinary show, the majority of participating artists are visual artists and painters. They’ll be displaying their work around the park for the free, three-day fest. In between the spring and fall shows, organizers also host the 5 O’Clock Club on Thursdays at 5 pm, where they talk to artists around the country to spread more awareness about their work. To participate, like the Rittenhouse Square Fine Arts Show Instagram and/or Facebook pages and then join the Thursday live broadcast.

Montgomery County is embracing the arts in a significant way via their Arts Montco Week. This year’s event includes the addition of a first-ever jazz festival and a variety of events at more than 200 venues throughout the county. Special exhibits, studio visits, live performances, classes, and workshops for children and adults are on the schedule. Arts Montco concludes on Sunday, Sept. 25 with jazz brunches at various locations, including ones in King Of Prussia and Pottstown, and a performance by Peabo Bryson and Oleta Adams at the Keswick Theater.

Food and Drink

As Sunday marks both Wife Appreciation Day and National Cheeseburger Day, Center City Restaurant Week provides the opportunity to celebrate both. The fall version of the seasonal discounted dining promotion offers $25 lunches and $40 three-course dinners at selected restaurants. Among the popular eateries participating this year: Devon Seafood Grill, Osteria, Tequilas, and South. Other perks during CCD are discounted admission to some of the city’s vaunted arts and culture institutions, and $9 parking.

Comedy/Live Shows

The “Always Sunny Podcast” has long been the audio companion for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” the FXX show that is the longest-running live-action Comedy show in TV history. Show Creators Rob McElhenny and Glenn Howerton, and lead Writer Charlie Day, all of whom also star on the TV show, decided to rewatch every Episode from the beginning to share their Memories and Insights with the podcast audience. How they manage to do all of that is mind-boggling, so hopefully, they’ll explain it this weekend.

