Weekend arts planner: Radiolab for Kids, ‘Slauson Malone 1,’ ‘A Raisin in the Sun’
The first place we’re headed this weekend is The Greene Space, the news, culture, and performance space New York Public Radio operates here in Soho. A new season of programming has just begun, and on Saturday, Sept. 24, they’re hosting a live event tied to a new podcast: Radiolab for Kids. In the series “Terrestrials,” Lulu Miller interviews guests about the Wonders and strangeness of science. For the live event she’ll talk bugs with entomologist and educator Sebastian Echeverri. Harpist Aviva Jaye will perform live, and you’ll even be able to sample Mexican dishes made with insects. Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.; thegreenspace.org
Also on Saturday, fine artist and musician Jasper Marsalis is presenting his hip-hop performance art project, “Slauson Malone 1,” in a Theatrical performance called “The Stone Breakers.” Jasper is the son of jazz star Wynton Marsalis and actor Victoria Rowell, but the music he makes is different from anything his Lineage might imply.
We can’t really describe in detail what “The Stone Breakers” will be like, and that’s by design. Speaking with Timmhotep Aku for from Gotham, Marsalis said, “Confrontation is important to me, because it signifies the breaking of something.” His work is meant to shake up his own biases; it Echoes the uncertainty we’re all living with, and at the same time he’s aiming at breaking down the walls between artist and audience. Go in with an open mind, and you won’t be disappointed. Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.; abronsartscenter.org
Revivals of two imperative plays open in previews on Tuesday, Sept. 27. “Topdog/Underdog,” the modern classic by Suzan-Lori Parks, is at the John Golden Theater. This 20th-anniversary revival features Tony Award-winner Corey Hawkins and, making his Broadway debut, actor Yahja Abdul-Mateen II, who listeners will know from his roles in “Watchmen,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and Jordan Peele’s reboot of ” Candyman.” Sept. 27 – Jan. 13; topdogunderdog.com
Also opening on Tuesday is one of the most important of all American plays, Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.” This revival is directed by Robert O’Hara, a playwright himself, who received a Tony Nomination for directing “Slave Play” on Broadway. The show runs through Nov. 6 at the Public Theater, downtown. Sept. 27 – Nov. 6; publictheater.org
Last but not least, the sprawling arts and culture festival The Village Trip comes to a rousing conclusion this afternoon with a free concert featuring The Klezmatics, New York City’s beloved klezmer anarchists. They’ll team up with singer Joshua Nelson, the so-called “Prince of Kosher Gospel,” to perform in Washington Square Park. Sharing the bill is another downtown institution: Reverend Billy, the Elvis of anti-consumerist activism, who recently has been leading his Choir of the Church of Stop Shopping in climate-change protests around the world. Sept. 24 at 4 p.m.; thevillagetrip.com