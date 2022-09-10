Weekend arts planner: Hauser & Wirth shows, Afropunk, Roxy Music

This weekend marks the return of Afropunk, which is happening for the first time since 2019. The festival starts at noon on Saturday, September 10th, in Commodore Barry Park, in Fort Greene. Saturday night’s headliners are The Roots, the legendary Philadelphia hip hop crew, and Sunday’s big attraction is Nigerian superstar Burna Boy — who in April became the first-ever African performer to sell out Madison Square Garden.

Afropunk was sparked by a 2003 documentary film that examined punk culture among Black communities… the first festival happened in Brooklyn in 2005. It’s grown to Massive proportions — there are Festivals across the country and around the globe, and a Collaboration with Lincoln Center coming up early next year. In addition to the big acts cited above, there’s a full slate of major artists like Freddie Gibbs and Earl Sweatshirt, alongside buzzworthy acts like Tierra Whack and Pink Siifu. And beyond music, the festival celebrates culture, fashion, wellness, and social justice. It’s a very big deal, and good to see it back in action. afropunk.com.