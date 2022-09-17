Weekend arts planner: Broadway in previews, Rosalía, New Sounds

The shows now playing are Tom Stoppard’s very personal historical drama Leopoldstadt at the Longacre Theater and Arthur Miller’s classic Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre. Suzan-Lori Parks’s Topdog/Underdog opens for previews on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the John Golden Theatre. And on Monday, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson starts previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

We’ll almost certainly come back around to talking about these shows as they open officially, but it’s worth noting that you can start seeing them now. (And for more tips, you can still consult our Fall Preview guide.)