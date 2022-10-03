Week six Auburn football depth chart: Defensive rotation after huge loss

The Tigers did not have any major changes in the week six depth chart, outside of one huge loss on the defensive line.

Starting EDGE Eku Leota is out with a pectoral injury, per Bryan Harsin. It is “most likely” a season-ending injury. Outside of Leota’s absence, few changes have been made for the trip to Georgia.

Offensive depth chart

QB 9 ROBBY ASHFORD (6-3, 212, RFr.)

12 Holden Geriner (6-3, 212, Fr.) OR

1 TJ Finley (6-7, 250, Jr.)

RB 4 TANK BIGSBY (6-0, 213, Jr.)

27 Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)

YOU 25 JOHN SAMUEL SHENKER (6-4, 250, Sr.)

86 Luke Deal (6-5, 257, Jr.)

WR/X 11 SHEDRICK JACKSON (6-2, 202, Sr.)

Camden Brown (6-3, 202, Fr.)

WR/H 6 JA’VARRIUS JOHNSON (5-10, 160, Jr.)

3 Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. (5-10, 161, RFr.) OR

5 Jay Fair (5-10, 180, Fr.)

WR/Z 0 KOY MOORE (6-1, 192, So.)

16 Malcolm Johnson Jr. (6-1, 195, Jr.)

LT 77 KILIAN ZIERER (6-7, 312, Sr.)

Brenden Coffey (6-7, 293, Sr.)

LG KAMERON STUTTS (6-5, 339, Sr.)

76 Jeremiah Wright (6-5, 335, Jr.)

C 71 BRANDON COUNCIL (6-4, 328, Sr.)

50 Jalil Irvin (6-3, 313, Sr.)

RG 65 ALEC JACKSON (6-5, 321, Sr.)

58 Keiondre Jones (6-4, 340, Jr.)

RT 68 AUSTIN TROXELL (6-7, 309, Sr.)

65 Alec Jackson (6-5, 321, Sr.)

NOTES: Brandon Council will make his second consecutive start at center. TJ Finley is still listed as an OR alongside Holden Geriner being Robby Ashford at quarterback. Tar’Varish Dawson is now back as the backup slot/H receiver to Ja’Varrius Johnson after Landen King took the backup spot last week. Koy Moore is listed now as the Lone starter at the WR/Z position after being listed as an OR with Malcolm Johnson Jr. last week.

Defensive depth chart

RUSH 29 DERICK HALL (6-3, 256, Sr.)

39 Dylan Brooks (6-4,232, RFr.)

DE 25 COLBY WOODEN (6-5, 284, Jr.)

91 Morris Joseph Jr. (6-2, 281, Sr.)

NT 99 JAYSON JONES (6-6, 328, So.)

92 Marquis Burks (6-3, 302, Sr.)

DT 50 MARCUS HARRIS (6-3, 294, Ir.)

5 Jeffrey M’Ba (6-6, 313, So.)

MLB 0 OWEN PAPPOE (6-1, 225, Sr.)

32 Wesley Steiner (6-0, 237, Jr.)

WLB 13 CAM RILEY (6-5, 230, Jr.)

9 Eugene Asante (6-1, 216, Jr.) OR

46 Jake Levant (6-1. 224, So.)

CB NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT (6-1, 182, Sr.)

6 Keionte Scott (6-0, 185, So.) OR

23 JD Rhym (6-1, 181. Fr.)

CB 36 JAYLIN SIMPSON (6-1, 178, Jr.) OR

4 DJ JAMES (6-1, 174, Jr.)

S 10 ZION PUCKETT (6-0, 207, Jr.)

24 Craig McDonald (6-2, 204, So.) OR

27 Marquise Gilbert (6-2, 178, So.)

S 1 DONOVAN KAUFMAN (5-10, 205, So.)

20 Cayden Bridges (6-2, 202, RFr.)

NOTES: Eku Leota is out with a pectoral injury. According to Bryan Harsin, he’s likely out for the season. Auburn took the entire “STUD” position off of the depth chart (where Eku started) this week.

Special teams depth chart

PK 26 ANDERS CARLSON (6-5, 215, Sr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

P 91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

H 91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

13 Trey Lindsey (6-1, 200, Sr.)

LS 67 JACOB QUATTLEBAUM (6-1, 229, Sr.)

42 Kyle Vaccarella (6-3, 226, RFr.)

PR 6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

6 Ja’Varrius Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)

KR 27 JARQUEZ HUNTER (5-10, 202, So.)

NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT (6-1, 182, Sr.)

NOTES: No changes in the special teams depth chart despite the concerns at kicker.

