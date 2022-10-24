Week nine Auburn football depth chart vs Arkansas

Auburn football released their week nine depth chart to the media on Monday afternoon. Take a look at the entire two-deep below:

Offensive depth chart

QB 9 ROBBY ASHFORD (6-3, 212, RFr.)

12 Holden Geriner (6-3, 212, Fr.) OR

1 TJ Finley (6-7, 250, Jr.)

RB 4 TANK BIGSBY (6-0, 213, Jr.)

27 Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)

YOU 25 JOHN SAMUEL SHENKER (6-4, 250, Sr.)

86 Luke Deal (6-5, 257, Jr.)

WR/X 11 SHEDRICK JACKSON (6-2, 202, Sr.)

Camden Brown (6-3, 202, Fr.)

WR/H 6 JA’VARRIUS JOHNSON (5-10, 160, Jr.)

3 Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. (5-10, 161, RFr.) OR

5 Jay Fair (5-10, 180, Fr.)

WR/Z 0 KOY MOORE (6-1, 192, So.)

16 Malcolm Johnson Jr. (6-1, 195, Jr.) OR

Omari Kelly (6-0, 176 Fr.)

LT 77 KILIAN ZIERER (6-7, 312, Sr.)

Brenden Coffey (6-7, 293, Sr.)

LG KAMERON STUTTS (6-5, 339, Sr.)

76 Jeremiah Wright (6-5, 335, Jr.)

C 71 BRANDON COUNCIL (6-4, 328, Sr.)

50 Jalil Irvin (6-3, 313, Sr.)

RG 65 ALEC JACKSON (6-5, 321, Sr.)

58 Keiondre Jones (6-4, 340, Jr.)

RT 68 AUSTIN TROXELL (6-7, 309, Sr.)

65 Alec Jackson (6-5, 321, Sr.)

NOTES: No major changes are made to the Offensive depth chart. Omari Kelly is listed as an OR alongside Malcolm Johnson Jr. at wide receiver.

Defensive depth chart

EDGE 29 DERICK HALL (6-3, 256, Sr.)

39 Dylan Brooks (6-4,232, RFr.)

DE 25 COLBY WOODEN (6-5, 284, Jr.)

91 Morris Joseph Jr. (6-2, 281, Sr.)

NT 99 JAYSON JONES (6-6, 328, So.)

92 Marquis Burks (6-3, 302, Sr.)

DT 50 MARCUS HARRIS (6-3, 294, Ir.)

5 Jeffrey M’Ba (6-6, 313, So.)

MLB 0 OWEN PAPPOE (6-1, 225, Sr.)

32 Wesley Steiner (6-0, 237, Jr.)

WLB 13 CAM RILEY (6-5, 230, Jr.)

9 Eugene Asante (6-1, 216, Jr.) OR

46 Jake Levant (6-1. 224, So.)

CB NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT (6-1, 182, Sr.)

23 JD Rhym (6-1, 181. Fr.)

CB 4 DJ JAMES (6-1, 174, Jr.)

36 Jaylin Simpson (6-1, 178, Jr.)

S 10 ZION PUCKETT (6-0, 207, Jr.)

27 Marquise Gilbert (6-2, 178, So.)

S 1 DONOVAN KAUFMAN (5-10, 205, So.)

20 Cayden Bridges (6-2, 202, RFr.)

Nickel 6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

Austin Ausberry (6-0, 203 Fr.)

NOTES: No major changes are made to the defensive depth chart. Keionte Scott has been moved off the backup CB list and now sits as the starter at nickel.

Special teams depth chart

PK 26 ANDERS CARLSON (6-5, 215, Sr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

P 91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

H 91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

13 Trey Lindsey (6-1, 200, Sr.)

LS 67 JACOB QUATTLEBAUM (6-1, 229, Sr.)

42 Kyle Vaccarella (6-3, 226, RFr.)

PR 6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

6 Ja’Varrius Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)

KR 27 JARQUEZ HUNTER (5-10, 202, So.)

6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

Damari Alston (5-9, 209, Fr.)

Nehemiah Pritchett (6-1, 182, Sr.)

NOTES: A bit of shuffling at kick returner – Scott moves over as one of the starters, and Pritchett moves down.

