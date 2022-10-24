Week nine Auburn football depth chart vs Arkansas

Auburn football released their week nine depth chart to the media on Monday afternoon. Take a look at the entire two-deep below:

Offensive depth chart

QB 9 ROBBY ASHFORD (6-3, 212, RFr.)

12 Holden Geriner (6-3, 212, Fr.) OR

1 TJ Finley (6-7, 250, Jr.)

RB 4 TANK BIGSBY (6-0, 213, Jr.)

27 Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)

YOU 25 JOHN SAMUEL SHENKER (6-4, 250, Sr.)

86 Luke Deal (6-5, 257, Jr.)

WR/X 11 SHEDRICK JACKSON (6-2, 202, Sr.)

Camden Brown (6-3, 202, Fr.)

WR/H 6 JA’VARRIUS JOHNSON (5-10, 160, Jr.)

3 Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. (5-10, 161, RFr.) OR

5 Jay Fair (5-10, 180, Fr.)

