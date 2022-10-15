Week in Review | Chargers Return Home for Monday Night Football

Wednesday: Prepping for Russell Wilson and the Broncos

The Chargers were back on the practice field on Wednesday in the lead up to their game against Denver.

For the first time as a member of the Chargers, cornerback Bryce Callahan will go up against his former team. Signed in the offseason, Callahan has shone on the field, playing at a high level through the first five weeks.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley talked about Callahan on Wednesday and how his presence and play has been great so far.

“I think that he has been a real bright spot for our defense. He’s been so consistent through five games. He’s been able to go toe-to-toe,” Staley said about Callahan. “I think that you saw the stats, the metrics of his coverage ability, and when he has been in coverage, what the completion percentage has been, and stuff like that.”

“He’s having an excellent year,” Staley added. “That’s how he’s played. He’s just brought that veteran presence. In today’s NFL, when you play five DBs, your star is as important of a position as there is. Certainly glad to have him.”

The Broncos come into SoFi with a record of 2-3, including a couple of close losses. Although they are below .500, Staley believes that that is not a reason to underestimate them, as things could’ve been much different.

“I see a team that easily could be 5-0, real easily could be 5-0,” Staley said. “They’ve played a good schedule early on. That’s what I see. I see an offense that has a lot of weapons. When you start with their quarterback [Broncos QB Russell Wilson], he’s a guy that I’ve had to face several times and a guy that has as good of a resume as you can find. He has so much experience. He has seen and played in so many big games.

“He’s going through that transition right now, too, of going to a new team, but he’s still the same player, in terms of being dangerous every snap. He’s a guy that is as tough of a cover as you’re going to go against,” Staley added.

Monday will mark the first time since November of 2018 that the Bolts will face off against Wilson, and the first time he is a member of the Broncos. Despite some early struggles on offense, safety Derwin James, Jr. sees it in a different way and knows they will have to be prepared.

“I would say you can look at it one of two ways. I look at it as, they’ve been driving the field on a lot of teams,” James said. “Whether it’s fumbling the ball or throwing an interception, they’ve had a lot of chances in the red zone, I’ve seen that on film. They could easily be sitting at a different record, a few plays here and there.

“We just have to come out ready to play because [Russell Wilson] at the end of the day can still play at a high level. We all know that,” James added.

Also on Wednesday, Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith released his Weekly mailbag focusing on the Chargers run game, the fourth-down decision on Sunday against the Browns and more.

Thursday: Looking at the Bolts Offensive line

There was only a walk-through on Thursday, as the team continued preparations for their division rival.

Only an estimate, the first injury report of the week came out for the Chargers with only tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee), wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and kicker Dustin Hopkins (Right Quadriceps) being limited. The rest of the team was estimated to practice in full.

Smith examined each player on the Chargers Offensive line on Thursday, as it has been one of the Hardest hit positions in many different ways so far this season.

Through the first five games of 2022, the Chargers have endured some ups and downs in almost every aspect of their season.

There has been strong play for long stretches, and bumpy times at other points, but the general feeling is that the Bolts are headed in the right direction Entering Week 6.

No unit might sum up the rollercoaster first five games of the season that the Offensive line, which withstood injuries and inconsistent play to produce its best outing in Sunday’s road win against the Browns.