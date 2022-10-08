Week eight District 16 coaches poll for

With one week remaining in the regular season, the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released its penultimate rankings for all four divisions in Southwest Ohio.

The Girls Greater Catholic League remains at the top of Divisions I and II, while the Miami Valley Conference has a total of five teams in the top three across Divisions II, III and IV.

Division I

1. Ursuline (8) – 88

2. St. Ursula – 70

3. Mount Notre Dame – 64

4. Seton – 55

5. Kings – 51

6. Milford – 40

7. Turpin – 26

8. Mason – 22

9. Sycamore – 14

10. Loveland – 11

Others: Harrison 2, Lakota East 2, Fairfield 1

Division II

1. Mercy McAuley (1) – 20

1. Roger Bacon (1) – 20

3. Badin – 15

4. McNicholas – 13

5. CHCA – 12

5. Wyoming – 12

7. Indian Hill – 7

8. New Richmond – 6

9. Batavia – 4

10. Taylor – 2

Others: Aim 1

Division III

1. Summit Country Day (3) – 33

2. Williamsburg – 25

2. Cincinnati Country Day – 25

4. Clermont Northeastern – 22nd

5. Madeira – 16

6. Mariemont – 15

7. Seven Hills – 13

8. Norwood – 9

9. Deer Park – 5

10. Clark Montessori – 2

10. Purcell Marian – 2

Others: Finneytown 1

Division IV

1. Cincinnati Christian (2) – 30

2. Miami Valley Christian Academy (1) – 29

3. Fayetteville Perry – 24

4. Ripley Union Lewis Huntington – 16

4. New Miami – 16

4. Lockland – 16

7. Felicity Franklin – 14

8. Cincinnati College Prep – 11

9. Oyler – 8