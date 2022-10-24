WEEK AT A GLANCE: Texan Homecoming week, Men’s Basketball tips off with exhibition

Schedules better be cleared for everything involving Tarleton, as it is Homecoming week.

Texan Volleyball will begin the week for Tarleton Athletics on Thursday as they take on Utah Valley in Wisdom Gym. They will also compete Saturday afternoon as they play Seattle U. Soccer is back on the road to wrap up their season, as they play at Stephen F. Austin on Thursday and at UTRGV on Saturday for the final game of their Inaugural season. Texan Women’s Tennis is back in action as they compete in the UIW Cardinal Classic in San Antonio on Friday and Saturday. Cross Country concludes their season in Nacogdoches at the WAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday. Texan Football is back in Memorial Stadium again to face off against another WAC opponent in Sam Houston. Tarleton Men’s Basketball will be tipping off their season with an exhibition game against UNT Dallas on Sunday.

TEXAN FOOTBALL comes off an impressive win in their first game back at Memorial Stadium since Sept. 17. Tarleton won the defensive battle with Southwest Baptist 24-10 after a three-touchdown performance on the ground from Derrel Kelley III. On the defensive side, the Texans allowed just 288 total yards and picked off SBU’s quarterback twice. Tarleton had four sacks on the night and only allowed 62 yards on the ground. This moves the Texans to 5-2 on the season. The Texans look to add to the win total this Saturday against Sam Houston. The game kicks off at 7 pm and there will be free Homecoming shirts for the first thousand fans that enter the stadium. The north end zone bleachers will be open as well, as Tarleton looks to get twenty thousand fans in the stands to support the Texans. Tarleton will stay at home the following week as Abilene Christian comes to town on Nov. 5.

TEXAS VOLLEYBALL fell in their only game this last week at Abilene Christian. The Texans are 11-13 on the season and 3-6 in the WAC before they play their final home games of the regular season this week. Utah Valley will come to town on Thursday at 6 pm They will play Seattle U on Saturday at 1 pm in Wisdom Gym for Senior Day and Spooky Saturday, where fans are encouraged to show off their best Halloween Costumes. The Texans’ next game will come on Nov. 3 as they head to Huntsville to take on Sam Houston.

TARLETON MEN’S BASKETBALL tips off their season with an exhibition against UNT Dallas in Wisdom Gym on Sunday at 5 pm This will be Billy Gillispie ‘s third year as head coach of the Tarleton Men’s Basketball program. The Texans look to get back on the plus side of .500 after a 14-17 record in the 2021-22 season. In the 2022-23 WAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, Tarleton was ranked tenth. One of the Texans’ leading scorers of last year, Freddy Hicks, was placed on the Preseason All-WAC Second Team in that same poll. The Texans’ first regular season game will be on the road in Tempe, Arizona, to take on Arizona State on Nov. 7.

TARLETON CROSS COUNTRY looks to conclude their season in style at the WAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Nacogdoches. Both the men and women have finished as high as second place in meets this season, as the men did at the Texan A&M Invitational and the women did at the Arkansas Chile Pepper Festival. Texan men remain ranked 12th in the South Central Region headed into the championships, as they were ranked for the first time in the Division I era three weeks ago.

TARLETON SOCCER wrapped up their final home games of their Inaugural season last week, as they fell to Seattle U and Utah Valley, dropping them to 4-9-3 on the season and 0-7-2 in the WAC. Kiki Baurmann ended her Senior Day on a high note against Utah Valley, with a late assist on the Texans’ only goal of the game. The Texans will conclude their Inaugural season on the road as they take on Stephen F. Austin at 7 pm on Thursday and UTRGV at 6:30 pm on Saturday.

TEXAN WOMEN’S TENNIS is back in action for the first time in a month as they head to San Antonio to compete at the UIW Cardinal Classic on Friday and Saturday. The last time the Texans competed was at the ITA Texas Regional Championship in September in Fort Worth, where they made a run to the singles main draw Final 16. The Texans’ next competition will come Nov. 4-6 when they head to El Paso for the UTEP Invitational.

TARLETON MEN’S GOLF finished in the top five once again at the TPC Colorado Collegiate. The Texans finished in fifth shooting +25 as a team. They showcased their skills best on Par 5’s, going -4 overall with an average score of 4.93, the third best such score in the tournament. Max Bengtsson led the Texans again, as he finished at +4 and tied-16th. The Texans have the week off until they head to Waco for the Bear Brawl on Oct. 31.

TEXAN WOMEN’S GOLF concluded their fall tournament Slate with an eighth-place finish at the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic. Elle Fox finished the tournament under par at -1, as she took third. Fox’s -2 (70) second round was the best performance by a Texan since their first season on NCAA Division I golf in 2020-21, when Alejandra Cambronero shot the same score in the third round of the Prairie View A&M Invitational to tie for the individual title. The Texans will have some time off before restarting tournament play in the spring. Their schedule will be announced soon.

FOLLOW THE ACTION with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) for each specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

TARLETON SPORTS EXTRAVAGANZA will be held every Monday night at 6 pm at Twisted J Live through the end of the basketball season, with certain holiday exceptions. Incentives to the show include ticket giveaways to Twisted J Live Shows, food and drink specials, and Tarleton Athletic ticket giveaways. The Todd Whitten Show, presented by Triple Crown Ford, and the Mary Schindler Show, presented by F&M Bank, will highlight this Tarleton Sports Extravaganza. There will be free 20K t-shirts given out at this week’s Tarleton Sports Extravaganza at the Twisted J.

TICKETS are available for all of the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. Admission to all home Tarleton soccer games is free to the public. The ticket office is open from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 5 pm at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.

