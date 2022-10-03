WEEK AT A GLANCE: Tarleton sports all on the road, Texan Football Returns from bye week

It will be a quiet week in Stephenville as all Tarleton sports competing this week hit the road.

Women’s Golf tees of the week in Lakewood, Washington, as they compete in the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational Monday and Tuesday. Texan Volleyball heads up to Utah as they play Utah Tech on Thursday and Southern Utah on Saturday. Tarleton Football will join our Volleyball team Saturday, as they come back from their bye week to begin conference play at Southern Utah.

TEXAN FOOTBALL takes their 3-1 record to begin conference play against the 3-2 Thunderbirds of Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah, on Saturday at 7 pm Southern Utah is 1-0 in WAC play as they bested Utah Tech earlier this season. The Texan offense looks to continue their hot streak, as Beau Allen and Jaden Smith are top-10 in numerous categories in FCS rankings. The defense has numbers to back them up as well, as Patrick Jones is top-5 in the WAC in tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, and interceptions. The Texans will continue their conference play the following week when they had to Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 15. They will be back home for the Pink Out game against Southwest Baptist on Oct. 22.

TEXAN WOMEN’S GOLF finished seventh out of 13 teams at the RE/MAZ Prime Properties Bearkat Invitational last week, bettering WAC opponents UTRGV, Stephen F. Austin and UT Arlington. The Texans’ two newcomers, Elle Fox and Rebeca Fernandez, sat atop the team Leaderboard to help boost the team to one of its best performances over the past three seasons. Tarleton shot +64 overall with Fox finishing tied-17th and Fernandez finishing tied-23rd. The Texans have a quick turnaround as they head to the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational in Lakewood, Washington, Monday and Tuesday. They will get a little break after this before heading to the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic Oct. 17-18.

TEXAS VOLLEYBALL is on the road this week as they head up to St. George, Utah to take on Utah Tech on Thursday at 7 pm They will stay up in Utah as they play continue conference play against Southern Utah on Saturday at 2 pm The Texans look to get their first conference win, as Stephen F. Austin and UT Arlington bested them in their two home games last week. Tarleton Volleyball will be back in Wisdom Gym on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 pm to take on Texas A&M-Commerce. This will be a Pink Out game with free pink bracelets while supplies last.

TARLETON SOCCER gets the week off to recuperate after a tough road loss at New Mexico State and a 1-2 loss at Sam Houston. The Texans are 4-5-3 on the year and 0-3-2 in conference play. They will remain on the road for their next couple games, as they will be at California Baptist on Oct. 14 and at the Grand Canyon on Oct. 16.

TARLETON CROSS COUNRTY shone at the Arkansas Chile Pepper Festival. Both sides finished ahead of multiple WAC teams and broke a host of personal records, as the women finished a season-high third and the men placed 13th. Freshman Morgan Lamberson led the way for the Texans, as she came in sixth with a time of 18:37.3 in the 5K. Angel Contreras led the way for the men’s side, placing 42ndn.d with a time of 24:45.2 in the 8K. The Texans get a little breather before making an appearance at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 15.

TARLETON MEN’S GOLF had a top-10 finisher at the Graeme McDowell Intercollegiate last week, as freshman Cristobal Sepulveda went +1 over his final two rounds to shoot +6 overall and put him tied-ninth on the individual leaderboard. The Texans took seventh out of 12 competing programs at +53. Tarleton will compete again Oct. 10-11 when they head to Corvallis, Oregon, for the Oregon State Invitational.

FOLLOW THE ACTION with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) for each specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

TARLETON SPORTS EXTRAVAGANZA will be held every Monday night at 6 pm at Twisted J Live through the end of the basketball season, with certain holiday exceptions. Incentives to the show include ticket giveaways to Twisted J Live Shows, food and drink specials, and Tarleton Athletic ticket giveaways. The Todd Whitten Show, presented by Triple Crown Ford, and the Mary Schindler Show, presented by F&M Bank, will highlight this Tarleton Sports Extravaganza.

TICKETS are available for all of the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. Admission to all home Tarleton soccer games is free to the public. The ticket office is open from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 5 pm at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.

ABOUT WEEK AT A GLANCE

‘Week at a Glance’ presented by Mustang Ranch will be posted on the official home of Tarleton Athletics at TarletonSports.com in addition to its usual location on our social media channels. Each week will provide updates of the upcoming games for the week, as well as promotional information, game changes, ticket information, and anything else Tarleton fans will need to know to prepare for a week of competition.

ABOUT MUSTANG RANCH

Mustang Ranch Apartments is proud to be one of the top Luxury Student Housing in Stephenville, conveniently located two miles from campus perfect for your commuter route. Mustang Ranch offers unparalleled quality, amenities for your enjoyment and peace of mind. Mustang Ranch is the Ultimate living experience for Tarleton students.