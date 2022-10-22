Week 9 Live Football Updates

The final ninth of the football season has arrived. Follow along with all of the area’s scores below in the Play It Again Sports Live Update. Follow us on Twitter @ozarksozone for more complete updates. Follow us on Instagram @ozarkssportszone for photo and video updates.

Well. 1 Carthage 21, Willard 0 – 2Q

Well. 3 Camdenton 21, Glendale 8 – 2Q

Well. 10 Nevada 21, No. 3 Seneca 14 – HALF

Well. 3 Marionville 28, Miller 0 2Q

Well. 4 Lamar vs. Hollister

Well. 5 Lebanon vs. Rolla

Well. 5 Nixa 28, Ozark 7 – 2Q

Well. 5 Joplin 14, Neosho 14 0 – 2Q

Well. 6 Webb City 21, Branson 14 – 2Q

Well. 6 Lincoln vs. Wellington-Napoleon

Well. 7 Liberty vs. Houston

Mt. Vernon 14, No. 10 Reeds Spring 7 – 2Q

Kickapoo at Bolivar

Parkview at Hillcrest

West Plains 14, Waynesville 0 – 1Q

Republic 7, Carl Junction 0 – 2Q

Rogersville 14, Aurora – 2Q

Marshfield at Catholic

McDonald County 26, East Newton 7 – 2Q

Cassville at Monett

Ava 50, Willow Springs 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Pierce City 34, Stockton 28 – FINAL – PHOTOS

Central at Forsyth

Strafford 492, Skyline 0 – 2Q

Fair Grove at El Dorado Springs

Clever at Diamond

Warsaw at Buffalo

Cabool at Salem

Mountain Grove 14, Thayer 6 – 2Q

Ash Grove 24, Sarcoxie 8 – 2Q

Marionville at Miller

Cole Camp at Midway

Archie 22, Liberal 0 – 2Q

Jasper at Appleton City

Osceola at Greenfield

Lockwood 46, Rich Hill 6 – 2Q