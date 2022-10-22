Week 9 Live Football Updates
The final ninth of the football season has arrived. Follow along with all of the area’s scores below in the Play It Again Sports Live Update. Follow us on Twitter @ozarksozone for more complete updates. Follow us on Instagram @ozarkssportszone for photo and video updates.
STATE FOOTBALL RANKINGS – CLICK HERE
DISTRICT FOOTBALL STANDINGS – CLICK HERE
WEEK 9 PICKS – CLICK HERE
WHAT IS ON THE LINE IN WEEK 9 – CLICK HERE
Well. 1 Carthage 21, Willard 0 – 2Q
Well. 3 Camdenton 21, Glendale 8 – 2Q
Well. 10 Nevada 21, No. 3 Seneca 14 – HALF
Well. 3 Marionville 28, Miller 0 2Q
Well. 4 Lamar vs. Hollister
Well. 5 Lebanon vs. Rolla
Well. 5 Nixa 28, Ozark 7 – 2Q
Well. 5 Joplin 14, Neosho 14 0 – 2Q
Well. 6 Webb City 21, Branson 14 – 2Q
Well. 6 Lincoln vs. Wellington-Napoleon
Well. 7 Liberty vs. Houston
Mt. Vernon 14, No. 10 Reeds Spring 7 – 2Q
Kickapoo at Bolivar
Parkview at Hillcrest
West Plains 14, Waynesville 0 – 1Q
Republic 7, Carl Junction 0 – 2Q
Rogersville 14, Aurora – 2Q
Marshfield at Catholic
McDonald County 26, East Newton 7 – 2Q
Cassville at Monett
Ava 50, Willow Springs 7 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Pierce City 34, Stockton 28 – FINAL – PHOTOS
Central at Forsyth
Strafford 492, Skyline 0 – 2Q
Fair Grove at El Dorado Springs
Clever at Diamond
Warsaw at Buffalo
Cabool at Salem
Mountain Grove 14, Thayer 6 – 2Q
Ash Grove 24, Sarcoxie 8 – 2Q
Marionville at Miller
Cole Camp at Midway
Archie 22, Liberal 0 – 2Q
Jasper at Appleton City
Osceola at Greenfield
Lockwood 46, Rich Hill 6 – 2Q