Week 9 Highlights from former Penn State players

We are through another week of the NFL season. We saw a few positive moments from former Penn State players, while others struggled this week.

There were also a few key former Nittany Lions on a bye week. Those notable names include Micah Parsons, Saquon Barkley and rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

We also have a few notable players that will be unrestricted free agents after this season. Those players include Barkley, Miles Sanders, and Adrian Amos.

On top of that, some notable teams with former Nittany Lions are continuing to struggle. The Packers are a great example of that, after falling to 3-6 with a loss to the Lions on Sunday on the road.

The Buccaneers are another good example, but Tom Brady turned it on in the fourth quarter and helped the Bucs with a last-minute win over the Rams and gave them the Divisional lead.

Let’s take a look at some of the key highlights from some notable former Penn State players from Week 9 of the NFL season.

Miles Sanders – 17 carries, 93 yards and 1 touchdown

Miles Sanders had a productive game on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans. He scored a touchdown for the Eagles and was the leading rusher for the team. The Eagles had 143 total rushing yards in that game. Sanders had 93 of them. Sanders is one of the Penn State players that is on a contract year. He is certainly making a case to get paid. Will it be by the Eagles? We will find out in the offseason.

Jaquan Brisker – 4 total tackles

The Bears lost by three to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, Jaquan Brisker had himself yet another productive game for the Bears defense. Sure, the Bears offense is certainly still in question in terms of putting Talent around Justin Fields. However, their defense looks to have a bright future, especially in their secondary. Brisker is one of those bright spots.

Adrian Amos – 5 total tackles

The Packers are continuing to struggle, falling to 3-6 after a 15-9 loss on the road to the Detroit Lions. However, Adrian Amos has had a productive two weeks for their defense. It is also worth noting that he will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. He has been a key piece for the Packers defense. But with Aaron Rodgers struggling, it will be interesting to see the direction of the team after the season, and whether Amos will be a part of the team’s future for the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Allen Robinson – 3 receptions for 24 yards

Allen Robinson didn’t really do a ton, but he was still the second-leading receiver for the Rams behind Cooper Kupp. The Rams continue to struggle after a 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers, a game where Tom Brady turned it on in the fourth quarter to help Tampa Bay get the win.

