Week 8 selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

STANDINGS

WEEK 8 SELECTIONS

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK

Old Dominion + 3.5

Old Dominion-Georgia State Under 54.5

Baylor-Texas Tech Over 61

Panthers + 4

(BB) Cardinals + 3.5

Record (points): 19-16 (19)

Best Bets: 3-4 (3)

CHUCK EDEL

Wake Forest-Louisville Over 64.5

San Diego State-Fresno State Over 42

Stanford-UCLA Over 66.5

Auburn + 3.5

(BB) Mississippi-Texas A&M Over 55

Record (points): 21-14 (21)

Best Bets: 2-5 (2)

BRIAN EDWARDS

California + 17

Arkansas -3.5

Florida + 23.5

Titans -2.5

(BB) Missouri-South Carolina Over 45.5

Record (points): 15-20 (15)

Best Bets: 4-3 (4)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Coastal Carolina + 2.5

Michigan -23

Pittsburgh + 3

Baylor + 2

(BB) Boston College -8

Record (points): 21-14 (21)

Best Bets: 5-2 (5)

STEVE FEZZIK

Marshall -2.5

Syracuse -2

Toledo-Eastern Michigan Over 54

Old Dominion + 3.5

(BB) Missouri + 4

Record (points): 15-19-1 (15.5)

Best Bets: 4-2-1 (4.5)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

New Mexico State-UMass Over 39

Old Dominion-Georgia State Under 54

Missouri-South Carolina Under 45

Vikings -3.5

(BB) South Alabama-Arkansas State Over 54

Record (points): 17-18 (17)

Best Bets: 4-3 (4)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Nebraska + 7.5

Notre Dame-Syracuse Over 47.5

Temple + 14

San Jose State – 24.5

(BB) Oregon -17

Record (points): 20-15 (20)

Best Bets: 4-3 (4)

MARC LAWRENCE

Iowa State + 1.5

Saints + 1.5

Cardinals + 3.5

Browns + 3

(BB) Kentucky + 11.5

Record (points): 18-15-2 (19)

Best Bets: 5-2 (5)

RANDY MCKAY

Wake Forest-Louisville Over 64

Wyoming-Hawaii Under 50.5

Jaguars -2.5

Colts -3

(BB) Iowa State + 1.5

Record (points): 18-15-2 (19)

Best Bets: 5-2 (5)

MIKE NORTH

Texas A&M + 1.5

Stanford + 16.5

Texans + 3

Rams + 1.5

(BB) Louisville + 3

Record (points): 15-19-1 (15.5)

Best Bets: 2-5 (2)

A DIFFERENT RUNNING

Arizona State-Colorado Over 47.5

Stanford-UCLA Over 66.5

Baylor-Texas Tech Over 61

Patriots-Jets Under 40

(BB) Wake Forest-Louisville Over 64.5

Record (points): 14-20-1 (14.5)

Best Bets: 1-5-1 (1.5)

DAN SALEY

Missouri + 4

West Virginia + 7.5

Louisville + 3

Eastern Michigan + 7

(BB) Central Florida -1

Record (points): 15-18-2 (16)

Best Bets: 3-4 (3)

JAMES SALINAS

Jaguars -2.5

Commanders + 3

Rams + 1.5

Bengals-Browns Under 45

(BB) Seahawks -3

Record (points): 21-13-1 (21.5)

Best Bets: 2-5 (2)

PAUL STONE

Miami-Virginia Under 48

Iowa State + 1.5

Mississippi-Texas A&M Under 55

Texas-El Paso -2.5

(BB) Texas Tech -2

Record (points): 18-16-1 (18.5)

Best Bets: 3-4 (3)

JEFF WHITELAW

Central Florida -1

Oklahoma -1.5

Vikings -3.5

Jets + 3

(BB) Packers-Bills Under 47

Record (points): 18-16-1 (18.5)

Best Bets: 5-2 (5)

CRIS ZENIUK

Bears + 10

Jets + 3

Bills -10.5

Rutgers + 14.5

(BB) Jaguars -2.5

Record (points): 17-18 (17)

Best Bets: 2-5 (2)

Additional Picks

MIKE PALM

Georgia Tech-Florida State Under 47.5

Cardinals-Vikings Under 49

Bears + 10

49ers -1.5

(BB) Northwestern + 11.5

Record (points): 25-9-1 (25.5)

Best Bets: 6-1 (6)

MATT YOUMANS

Nebraska + 7.5

Penn State + 15.5

Hawaii + 11.5

Steelers + 10.5

(BB) Kentucky + 11.5

Record (points): 19-16 (19)

Best Bets: 6-1 (6)