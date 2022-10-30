Week 8 NFL odds, expert picks, straight-up and spread winners

The NFL Sunday schedule ticks up to 13 games in Week 8 after two weeks of 12 games. With just two teams on a bye this weekend, there will be plenty of action all across the league. There is a 9:30 am ET game this week with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars meeting in London in a game airing on ESPN+. The 1 pm ET time slot will include the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS and the Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys on FOX, while the late game will be on FOX with the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams game featured. The night game Tonight spotlights the Green Bay Packers at the Buffalo Bills on NBC.

The early games will also include the Miami Dolphins visiting the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots at the New York Jets, both on CBS.

We continue our Weekly straight-up winners Picks here on The Phinsider with all of today’s games. Looking back at Thursday’s game, Marek Brave, James McKinney, Josh Houtz, CT Smith, and Jake Mendel all correctly picked the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I, unfortunately, went with the home team on a Thursday Night Football game and that home-field advantage in the short week was not enough to overcome just how much the Buccaneers are falling apart right now.

Including Thursday’s game, Brave is on top of the season standings at 61-47-1. McKinney sits at 60-48-1, while Houtz is 57-51-1. Smith is fourth on the year at 55-53-1 with Mendel and we are tied at 54-54-1.

While we focus primarily on the straight-up winners picks, our Contributors also have the opportunity to make Picks against the spread and for the point total. You can check out those Picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our Sunday Picks for Week 8. We will post our Monday Picks tomorrow morning.