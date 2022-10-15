Week 8 Live Football Updates
The seventh week of the football season has arrived. Follow along with all of the area’s scores below in the Play It Again Sports Live Update. Follow us on Twitter @ozarksozone for more complete updates. Follow us on Instagram @ozarkssportszone for photo and video updates.
Well. 1 Carthage 7, No. 5 Joplin 0 – 1Q
Well. 4 Camdenton 7, No. 3 Lebanon 7 – 1Q
Well. 3 Seneca 7, McDonald County 0 – 1Q
Well. 4 Nixa 7, Republic 7 – 1Q
Well. 4 Lamar vs. Cassville
Well. 4 Marionville vs. Ash Grove
Well. 6 Webb City vs. Neosho
Well. 6 Lincoln vs. Midway
Well. 7 Liberty vs. Salem
Well. 8 Adrian 6, No. 10 Cole Camp 0 – 2Q
Well. 10 Nevada vs. Monett
Ozark 7, Branson 0 – 1Q
Willard at Carl Junction
Hillcrest at Bolivar
Kickapoo at Glendale
West Plains 14, Parkview 0 – 1Q
Rolla at Waynesville
Lebanon at Camdenton
Marshfield 6, Mt. Vernon 0 – 1Q
Rogersville at Reeds Spring
Central at Buffalo
Open at Cabool
Thayer at Willow Springs
Mountain Grove 28, Houston 8 – FINAL (VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS)
Diamond at Sarcoxie
Miller at Pierce City
Fair Grove at Clever
Skyline at Warsaw
East Newton at Aurora
Lighthouse Christian at Strafford
El Dorado Springs at Stockton
Lockwood 8, Appleton City 0 – 1Q
College Heights at Jasper
Liberal at Rich Hill
Osceola at Drexel
Forsyth at Butler
Catholic vs. Hollister (SATURDAY)