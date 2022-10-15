Week 8 Live Football Updates

The seventh week of the football season has arrived. Follow along with all of the area’s scores below in the Play It Again Sports Live Update. Follow us on Twitter @ozarksozone for more complete updates. Follow us on Instagram @ozarkssportszone for photo and video updates.

Well. 1 Carthage 7, No. 5 Joplin 0 – 1Q

Well. 4 Camdenton 7, No. 3 Lebanon 7 – 1Q

Well. 3 Seneca 7, McDonald County 0 – 1Q

Well. 4 Nixa 7, Republic 7 – 1Q

Well. 4 Lamar vs. Cassville

Well. 4 Marionville vs. Ash Grove

Well. 6 Webb City vs. Neosho

Well. 6 Lincoln vs. Midway

Well. 7 Liberty vs. Salem

Well. 8 Adrian 6, No. 10 Cole Camp 0 – 2Q

Well. 10 Nevada vs. Monett

Ozark 7, Branson 0 – 1Q

Willard at Carl Junction

Hillcrest at Bolivar

Kickapoo at Glendale

West Plains 14, Parkview 0 – 1Q

Rolla at Waynesville

Lebanon at Camdenton

Marshfield 6, Mt. Vernon 0 – 1Q

Rogersville at Reeds Spring

Central at Buffalo

Open at Cabool

Thayer at Willow Springs

Mountain Grove 28, Houston 8 – FINAL (VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS)

Diamond at Sarcoxie

Miller at Pierce City

Fair Grove at Clever

Skyline at Warsaw

East Newton at Aurora

Lighthouse Christian at Strafford

El Dorado Springs at Stockton

Lockwood 8, Appleton City 0 – 1Q

College Heights at Jasper

Liberal at Rich Hill

Osceola at Drexel

Forsyth at Butler

Catholic vs. Hollister (SATURDAY)